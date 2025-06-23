Don’t want to read? Watch a video of the review here.

Based on a true story told on TikTok, 7 youngsters plan a hike up Mount Gede to mark the end of their school break, when one of the girls gets her period.

Ignoring the warnings not to hike when menstruating, the group continues to the peak, where the menstruating girl becomes possessed by a mountain spirit, who consumes her life.

‘Based on a true story’ is my favourite phrase when it comes to Indonesian horror movie, because the term is used so loosely. A horror story told on a TikTok story is technically a true story because it’s true that you heard the story on TikTok, right?

After three or four solid years of watching Indonesian horror films, I am convinced it’s the most haunted country on the planet. Over the last year or so, we’ve seen Indonesian movies shift from stories about urban legends like the Kuntilanak to either short horror stories that originate from social media, or religious propaganda.

I suppose this movie is kind of “hiking propaganda”? The message behind this movie is clear - to all girls, don’t go hiking when menstruating or an evil mountain spirit will possess your body and make you bleed from more places than just the one.

Would you believe that this isn’t a bad film though? Sure, the message is heavy handed, the special effects are awful and the possession scenes are typically overacted in that style that only Indonesia can do, but the film as a whole is mostly enjoyable.

It’s very much a horror film though. One of the most popular tropes in any horror movie is when the main characters ignore the advice of the people around them and constantly made bad decisions. How many times have you watched a horror movie and yelled at the character to do the exact opposite of what they are doing in order to survive?

Well, that’s this movie.

Indonesian horror movies fans will recognise a few faces in this film. Rookie actress Arla Ailana chalks up her fourth movie of the year, including starring in the recently released and very enjoyable The Demon’s Bride, while on the opposite end of the scale we have veteran actor Teuku Rifnu Wikana, in his seventh movie of the year, but you might recognise him more from Impetigore or action flick Headshot. Supporting them is pop singer Adzana Shaliha from JKT48 - yes, the Indonesian version of AKB48 - who is not quite as convincing in her role as the possessed Ita. She’s good, but she’s not quite great.

I did love the supporting characters in this movie. The girls travel with one of their brothers and his friends. His friends clearly just want a ‘bros weekend hike’ and are clearly annoyed that these two girls are tagging along. They get even more annoyed about Ita’s constant need to take breaks while she is being possessed. I loved the eye rolling and off-handed comments, which clearly reflect the frustration of the audience watching this film as well.

This is not a bad film, but it’s not a great film either. It’s a very high 2 out of 5. More like a 2.7 out of 5.

GENRE Horror

DIRECTOR Azhar Kinoi Lubis

STARRING Arla Ailani, Adzana Shaliha, Teuku Rifnu Wikana

ORIGINAL TITLE Petaka Gunung Gede

ALTERNATIVE TITLE Haunting of Mount Gede

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN Indonesia

RELEASE DATE 6 February 2025

