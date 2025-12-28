I liked the first FNAF film. I am not a fan of the game - I tried it but stealth horror is just not for me - but I was pleasantly surprised at how well the characters and scenario translated to the big screen.

What I liked the most about the first film was how it attempted to introduce a whole new audience to horror movies. As a horror fan, we have to start somewhere. And while my first foray into the genre was as a 7-year-old watching A Nightmare On Elm Street and being absolutely petrified that Freddy was “gonna get me” over the next week, I wish there had a been a movie like this to ease me in.

This sequel picks up roughly after the first movie, with the same characters involved. This time we learn about the original Freddy Fazbear location and are introduced to a new character - the Marionette. This is just a typical horror movie character and it’s great to see it used here.

The movie starts in 1982 where a young girl called Charlotte is killed inside the Freddy Fazbear location, her body then somehow magically fuses with the Marionette character, and in the proceeding years she attempts to lure more victims to her lair to help extract revenge against the parents who never listened to her.

Vanessa, still struggling to deal with the fact her father is a child murdered (such a dark theme for a ‘kids horror movie), has enabled a proximity lock on the all the puppets in the location, keeping them from causing any harm.

Along comes Abby, desperate to reunite with her friends, who unbeknownst to her sets them free, allowing Charlotte to get her revenge until she is stopped.

While this is nothing more than a glitzy Hollywood horror production where the idea of a ‘labour of love’ is sacrificed for ‘getting the film out in time for the holiday crowds’, there is a lot that this film does right. Atmosphere is something Hollywood excels at, and this is no exception. While I could question why a spin class would be in almost complete darkness, it did highlight Vanessa’s flashbacks and freakouts!

Additionally, the abandoned location of Freddy Fasbear, although questionably well preserved and relatively free of vandalism in the 20 years its been shut down, would give even someone like me that creeps - and I am the guy that visited the Fuji Q Highlands Haunted Hospital location with a big smile on his face for the entire time!

The movie wants to scare you, but only to a certain level. The marionette puppets ‘come alive’ in the river scene, but they don’t move. You don’t see that part. That’s deliberate - it would have too scary for kids.

Likewise, when our villain says she wants to “see whats in your head” - we know, as horror fans, she wants to mash open their skull and look at their brains. But the movie is gentle in how it shows it. The hands compress the skull, the camera pans away to a scream, we see the victims’ glasses on the floor and then a very small blood splatter as if they’ve just cut their finger.

No giblets, no brain matter, no skull fragments, no Pulp Fiction style exploding heads. And I am fine with that, because it suits the style of the film and the audience it was trying to reach.

The movie is not trying to please you or me - we are already horror fans and we are watching this more for curiosity sake. Instead, Blumhouse knows exactly what they are doing here. Introduce that 11-15 year old audience to the horror genre with something light, get them hooked and then let them explore the wide, wonderful word of horror.

That’s this movie’s goal, and that’s what it achieved. To downplay it as is the typical gatekeeping attitude of some, is to not see the bigger picture. We’re going to have a lot of new horror fans in the next few years, and their contribution to horror will be worth it.

Because this isn’t a traditional review, there is no GHOST rating or Creep-o-meter.

GENRE Horror Thriller

DIRECTOR Emma Tammi

STARRING Josh Hutcherson, Piper Rubio, Elizabeth Lail

ORIGINAL TITLE Five Nights At Freddy’s 2

ALTERNATIVE TITLE FNAF2

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN USA

RELEASE DATE 4 December 2025

