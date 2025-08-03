Don’t want to read? Watch a video of this article here .

How many times have you heard someone say “Oh I didn’t know Japan made any more horror movies after The Ring?”

Hopefully you’ve never heard that before, but I am flabbergasted how many times I will read on various forums and comments section about there being “no new Japanese horror movies”, while simultaneously people recommending movies like Noroi, Occult and The Grudge! Two of those three movies are more than 20 years old! Of course there have been new Japanese horror movies since then!

It also doesn’t help when well respected museums and art spaces hold a “Spotlight on Japanese horror” event - looking directly at you ACMI in Australia - and the newest movie on their playlist is an animated sci-fi film from 2006!

Thus, here is a list of five, handpicked “newer” Japanese horror movies (from the last decade from 2015 to 2025) that you should watch. And if you have seen these films, let me know what you thought of them.

The five titles on this list are mainstream, theatrically released films. In some cases, these movies even have physical western blu-ray releases, or are available on easily accessible legal movie streaming websites.

Watch the video of this article here:

TAG (2015)

As we fast approach the 10-year anniversary of this Sion Sono masterpiece, which was first released on the 11th of July 2015, it would be considered a crime in the deep J-horror circles if you haven’t seen this film.

A mix of multi-genres mashed together, with a heavy sci-fi element complimenting the horror overtones, this movie is very clearly one of Sono’s best films and comes very highly recommended.

If you find high school aged girls annoying, then you will love this movie’s iconic opening scene that involves the decapitation of almost every student on a school bus! And that’s just the first of the strange, weird and bizarre moments that happen in this film, which on reflection is a very interesting social commentary about the role of teenaged girls in society and the external pressures they face while trying to carve their own individual paths in this crazy thing called life.

Featuring a top cast of upcoming actresses for the time, including one of Sono’s favourites in Ami Tomite, who went on to star in his Nikkatsu Roman Porno series revival film Anti-porno, as well as countless other low and medium budget horror films like Phone of the Dead and Tokyo Vampire Hotel, also directed by Sono.

A lot of people dislike this movie because they don’t get it - they don’t quite understand what the ending is telling them. There is a reason for that, it means the movie is talking about them, and they don’t like looking into the mirror that the movie has provided.

But when thinking of a unique Japanese horror experience that blends gore, mystery, sci-fi and absurdity, you can’t get much better than Tag.

ONE CUT OF THE DEAD (2017)

I think there is very little chance that you haven’t heard of this film. This 2017 indie darling took the J-horror scene, and indeed the entire horror scene at the time, by storm with it’s one unique hook: the first thirty minutes of the film is one, long continuous take.

When I first watched this film, I almost shut it off after 10 minutes. It looked ridiculous, cheap and low-budget, with some terrible acting and cheesy effects. It was only after a few more minutes I had that realisation that what I was watching was one, long take and I was instantly glued to the rest of the film. I wanted to see what was going on.

If you don’t know by now, this movie is about a group of filmmakers who have been tasked with creating a 30 minute live-to-air one cut short film about a zombie invasion in an abandoned warehouse. Except unbeknownst to the filmcrew, the zombies are real and all hell has broken loose on live television, with the quick-thinking director, played brilliantly by Takayuki Hamatsu in his first feature film, taking advantage of the situation to both get the best out of his terrified lead actress while simultaneously wanting to create the best zombie short movie ever made.

There are a few spin-offs of this movie featuring the original cast which I have never seen, as well as a French remake that is available to watch on Australian streaming service Umbrella, but it’s this version - the original from 2017 - that you’ll want to see.

A blend of horror, comedy, family drama and zombies make this one of the most enjoyable J-horror films of the last decade. It’s also available on a physical blu-ray release as well if you’re a collector like me.

KISARAGI STATION (2022)

Those of you after a more traditional, spooky style J-Horror flick are definitely advised to check out this title: Kisaragi Station.

Reaching into the usual folklore tales and urban legend stories that Japanese horror cinema was more known for in the 50’s to the 70’s, this movie brings the recent urban legend of Kisaragi Station to life on the big screen.

A university student researching the topic conducts an interview with a woman who claims to have visited the cursed and mythical station after a late night ride on a particular train. It is said that when a particular order of events are followed, the path to the station is unlocked, and the visitor is trapped in a parallel world unable to escape.

Our curious student makes it to the station and alights the train, entering into an unfamiliar world where she meets a series of other passengers don’t know what year it is. They all work together to look for a way out, but it’s not quite as simple as it seems.

This movie has a great gimmick: there is a section of the film that is presented in the ‘first person’ view. Now I know this is nothing new - Doom from 2005 starring The Rock and the legendary Karl Urban featured a much hyped first-person scene as well - but it was a big enough selling point to be clearly promoted on the movie’s trailert!

In mid 2025, a sequel for the movie, tentative titled Kisaragi Station Re: was announced, where the director of the first film, Jiro Nagae from the popular 2 Channel no Noroi series, will team back up with model and YouTuber Miyu Honda, who played Asuka the schoolgirl in the first movie, to tell her origin story. Hopefully its just as good, if not better, than this film.

Also, if you are curious about more Japanese movies using the first-person perspective gimmick, director Jiro Nagae created a film in 2024 called, funnily enough, FPS. This hour-long movie follows a girl inspecting apartments who accidentally opens a door a demon world. It’s a fun movie, but I will tell you more about it in the Honourable Mentions section.

Follow me on "X"

KARADA SAGASHI aka RE/MEMBER (2022)

Groundhog Day style movies are nothing new. The obvious movie that comes to mind is Groundhog Day with Bill Murray where he plays a weatherman stuck in a time loop in a small town where he needs to figure out a sequence of events in order to progress to the next day.

Groundhog Day isn’t a horror film though, but it’s premise suits it perfectly. A modern audience will most likely instantly think of the 2017 American horror film Happy Death Day and its 2019 sequel. These highly entertaining comedy horror movies revolve around a girl who must work out who is killing her - or ultimately trying to kill her - and why before she can move onto the next day in her life.

And now with that long intro out of the way, I can introduce you to a film from 2022 called Karada Sagashi, which loosely translates to Find My Body or Body Search. This movie was picked up and repacked by Netflix in 2023 as Re/Member, and while I don’t hate the title, I don’t think it’s a good as Find My Body, but it is a clever foreshadowing of the movie that you will watch.

Six high school students are told to meet at midnight on their school campus. They are told they need to find the body parts of a dismembered girl that have been scattered in different classrooms. Hunting them is a mysterious figure who will kill them on sight. Their goal is to find all the body parts and return it to a central location where they will essentially win the game. But if they all get killed before finding all the parts, they have to repeat the event again until they get it right.

It’s a great concept, because now instead of just one person trying to figure it out, we have six people, all with different motivations and agendas. They struggle to work together, creating tension, but realise that the end goal means they can escape this hell.

What I like about the movie is that it’s not afraid to kill off its main cast multiple times. Kanna Hashimoto and Gordon Maeda suffer around 10 grizzly deaths between them, something highly unsual for headline actors.

It’s not a perfect film, the moody characters will annoy you and the plot is rather wafer thin, but it is something fun and different and worth a watch.

This is also getting a sequel called “The Last Night” set to release in late 2025.

SANA 2: LET ME HEAR (2024)

Now hold onto you hats J-horror lovers, because I believe this one is getting an official release in the UK later in 2025.

When it comes to big name J-horror movie directors with a reputation for always trying some new and exciting, the only name you should think of is Takashi Shimizu. Responsible for the iconic Ju-on series, encapsulating both The Grudge and The Curse timelines, as well the American remakes, Shimizu has never stopped working to find the next big horror concept.

2005 saw the release of the highly acclaimed Reincarnation, while in 2009 he helmed The Shock Labyrinth - a movie inspired by the famous Super Scary Labyrinth of Fear attraction at the Fuji Q Highlands theme park near Mount Fuji in Japan.

He then got busy in 2020 with the first of his Village of Terror trilogy movies called Howling Village, which was quickly followed up by Suicide Forest Village and Ox-Head Village in the preceding years. Of those three, I would only recommend Ox-Head Village. In between those films was Homunculus - a rather confusing and bland movie based on a manga of the same name which you can watch on Netflix.

But 2023 was a good year for Shimizu. He released two films: the VR inspired ghost film Immersion and Sana, which is also known as Everyone’s Song. Sana was an interesting experimental horror film that blended the J-pop music industry with a story about a bullied schoolgirl who loved to capture the sounds of people dying.

It was a fun film, but nothing memorable. Realising he might have a potential hit on his hands, he quickly followed it up in 2024 with this film - Ano Ko Wa Dare, which translates to “Who’s That Girl?”. That Girl in question is Sana, and this was her origin movie, now officially titled in English as Sana Let Me Hear.

Since the first movie wasn’t released in English, this movie omits calling it Part 2, but this origin story is a sequel to the first movie.

And it is a so, so good.

A substitute teacher covering for a supplementary class, notices there is a mysterious girl in her classroom. No one seems to know who this girl is, but she seems to belong there. This girl has the power to hum a tune that put people under kind of trance. From there, they can bend to her will.

The movie uses a handful of characters from the original to continue Sana’s story, where we find out more about her tragic family life, the bullying she suffered at school and what she hopes to achieve by collecting the sounds of her victim’s death.

There are some genuinely creepy moments in this film, and I would highly recommend watching this one when you get the chance.

Follow me on "Bluesky"

Super Bonus (because I like it) : SADAKO DX (2022)

When most people mention they’ve seen a Japanese horror film, they’ll most likely mention one of three well known franchises: The Grudge, Dark Water or The Ring. Interestingly, what they all have in common are rather half-decent American remakes, which is why most people know about these films.

Specifically, if we are talking about The Ring, then we all know about Sadako - the long-haired spirit in a white dress who emerges from the TV screen after you’ve watched the cursed videotape, to hunt you down after you’ve received the dreaded phone call informing you that you have “seven days”.

Japan never stopped making movies about Sadako, even though you probably haven’t seen the last handful of releases. In 2013, there was the release of the 3D double feature which wasn’t well received. A 2015 April Fool’s Day joke involving a mockup of Sadako from The Ring and Kayako from the Ju-On series ended up turning into a real movie in 2016 directed by horror master Koji Shiraishi called Sadako VS Kayako.

Then in 2019 there was failed reboot of the series simply called Sadako by the director of the original Hideo Nakata. A divisive movie in the series that attempted to shift the character of Sadako into a modern time, the general negative reaction to the film was thought to have killed off the character for good.

Or at least a long time.

That only lasted 3 years, when in 2022 the announcement of Sadako DX kind of took everyone by surprise. Realising the franchise needed to go in a different direction, production house Kadokawa decided to play into the campiness surrounding the character of Sadako, thus we end up with this film.

Another extremely divisive film in the series, I feel it’s just tragically misunderstood. You see, this is actually a comedy movie. And not only is it a comedy, it’s also a social commentary about the effect of the Covid-19 lockdowns, the online hysteria around the pandemic and the power of the internet to make things go viral.

In order to achieve this goal, something needed to change. And that was the time limit. Out the door goes the 7 day warning - that’s only now relevant to the old-school VHS version. In comes the new 24 hour deadline, an upgrade made courtesy of a modified version of the video spread over the dark web.

Remember the dark web?

Adorable actress Fuka Koshiba takes on the role of Ayaka Ichijo, a graduate student with an IQ of 200 who believes that she can solve the mystery of Sadako once and for all. Except Sadako has another trick up her sleeve - the ability to appear as someone else.

If you approach this movie in the correct mindset - that this is a comedy that lampoons Sadako as much as a it honours her - then you are bound to really enjoy this title. Those who vocally hate this film, didn’t quite grasp what it was trying to achieve.

As a side note, in 2024 a low-budget flick called Sadako Pendant of Mourning was released onto Japanese Amazon streaming. This movie has nothing to do with the original The Ring series, nor is it recognised as being part of the Sadako lore. For all intents and purposes, this is a fan film using the Sadako character.

HONOURABLE MENTIONS

It’s not just these five (six) movies that I would only recommend, and throughout this article I’ve also mentioned a few other titles.

Here are a few more you can also check out:

MISSING CHILD VIDEOTAPE (2025)

The director for Missing Child Videotape is being billed as the next great J-Horror director, under the tutelage of Takashi Shimizu, it’s easy to see why. This is a slow-burn mystery horror film that should appeal to fans of movies like Noroi and Kairo and I predict this will be a cult hit in the next decade.

EXIT 8 (2025)

As of publishing, this movie hasn’t been released yet. So why am I mentioning this? Because its been a long time since a trailer of a movie has piqued my interest in a film. This one is based on the video game of the same name and looks to be extremely faithful to its source material. Can’t wait to see if I am right about this one.

LOVE WILL TEAR US APART (2023)

Hands up: who loves splatter and slasher films? Then this is the title for you. A mysterious masked killer stalks a girl for almost a decade, killing anyone she gets close to or who dares to cause her harm. This movie piles on the blood and gore and is ridiculously silly, but well worth the price of admission.

STIGMATIZED PROPERTIES (2020)

Hideo Nakata’s take on the concept of haunted apartments delivered this film about a struggling TV star desperate to reboot his career by making a show about staying in a stigmatized property - that is a property where someone has died. This is getting a sequel in 2025 that looks to ramp up the concept even more, promising a wider range of properties to scare the audience with.

FPS (2024)

Director Jiro Nagae builds on the short scene from Kisaragi Station into this fully fleshed out horror experience about a young woman who inspects a cheap apartment in Tokyo, only to be sucked into another world where the other residents of the apartment can be found trying to escape from a demonic looking woman. The whole movie is in the first-person perspective, features a series of long one-cut takes and has a very clever ending.

There we have it! A bunch of fresh J-Horror movie recommendations that will take your taste and knowledge of Japanese horror beyond the big three movies.

I hope you enjoy these recommendations. I would be interested to know if you’ve seen any of them and what your opinion is.

Keep an eye out for more recommendations on my Substack. Subscribe to my Shockmania YouTube channel for more as well!

Leave a comment