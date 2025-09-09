You know what this movie is about by now, surely?

At 2.17AM, 17 students from Justine Gandy’s class woke up, walked out of their houses and disappeared into the night. No one knows where they went, and no one can explain what happened.

The town obviously suspects the teacher of knowing something, but it seems the truth lies with the 18th student in her class named Alex, who didn’t go missing that night.

Before watching this movie, all I had seen was the very first trailer that Warner Brothers released. That was it. And I only watched it once.

Once was enough to hook me in and wait for it.

But what did I expect? (And did you expect the same thing I did?)

Follow me on "X"

With the setting of the film based on creepy children, my first assumption was that this was going to be some kind of refreshed Children of the Corn type movie, but perhaps turned into some kind of slasher? I thought that maybe the children, influenced by social media, were gathering in a ‘stonecutters’ type location where they slowly start to kill the adults of the town.

And I thought that the mysterious 18th child (pictured above) would be their ringleader. Innocent look, but deep down inside he is pure Damien style evil.

Follow me on "Bluesky"

If that was the film, then I would have still enjoyed it, but perhaps it wouldn’t have been as exciting as the end product. I promised a spoiler free review, but there is one tiny thing I do want to talk about that I think is important to fully understand why I ended up loving this film.

And that thing is “black magic”. I usually detest movies about black magic because I just find it completely unrealistic. I hate possession scenes in movies - they’re never done well. And since I watch a lot of Indonesian horror movies, all I seem to end up watching are films with black magic as the theme.

Well, for once, a movie does it right. And it’s this movie.

It might not have the strongest ending, leaving a few unanswered questions. But it has a hilariously gory and brilliant scene where the children are chasing a person. What a fabulous scene!

If I awarded partial ghosts in my film ratings, this would be 4.75 ghosts of out 5. Unfortunately, I made a pact to never round up, so that means this film is a 4 Ghost film. But honestly, it’s much better than that. Welcome back Hollywood, this year has been so much fun.

GENRE Horror Thriller

DIRECTOR Zach Cregger

STARRING Julia Garner, Josh Brolin, Alden Ehrenreich, Cary Christopher, Amy Madigan

ORIGINAL TITLE Weapons

ALTERNATIVE TITLE N/A

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN USA

RELEASE DATE 7 August 2025

Leave a comment