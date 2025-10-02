We follow Olivia, a psychiatrist who’s been tasked with the job of trying to work out if her new patient Cantika has a mental illness or is just faking her condition. Cantika has just murdered her whole family and appears to be channeling the thoughts and voice of the devil.

Alongside Officer Rendy, Olivia dives deep into Cantika’s mind, but the answer she uncovers is not the answer that she seeks.

I think the writer of this movie was a big fan of the modern-day classic thriller Shutter Island, and without going into any spoilers this early on, the end of the movie left me feeling that perhaps I had just watched the Indonesian version of the film. Well, if the film was originally a horror.

However, one thing this movie is not is a simple horror flick. In fact, the horror elements essentially just bookend the film - with a few other scenes inter-spread throughout. This movie is perfect for someone looking for a mystery thriller with a horror theme.

The story of the movie, a psychologist trying to understand her patient, is a refreshing change in Indonesian horror cinema. For once the themes of mental illness and science are explored, with possession and religion being non-existent.

But, for some reason this movie just didn’t gel with me as much as I wanted it to. Shareefa Daanish plays Olivia, and every time I see her on screen I expect something awesome. Alongside Julie Estelle, she made Macabre (Rumah Dara) one of the best Indonesian horror movies ever. And she’s mostly great in this, but I can’t shake this feeling that at times she probably wishes the movie was more horror (like Pusaka aka The Heirloom) and less like the end product we have.

In a rare occurrence, she is outperformed in this film by Cindy Nirmala, the actress who plays Cantika. Her face is exceptionally expressive, and she sells her role perfectly. From the scene where she is pleading with Yuni, the nurse, to let her out of her room, to the therapy session where she bites her own tongue and draws a symbol on the floor with her blood, Cindy lit up every scene she was in. She’s finally had a chance to show her skill with a beefier role than her usual support parts, and she’s knocked it out of the park.

So, then it’s a shame that the rest of the movie just didn’t gel with me, especially that second half where we finally start to learn a bit more of the backstory behind Olivia. Annoyingly the clues were there all along, and perhaps I am more frustrated in myself for just not picking up on them?

I think for those of you after something different, but with familiar themes you’d expect from Indonesia, then this is a film that you should enjoy. Don’t take my negativity towards this film as an indication of its overall quality. This is more of a me problem, then a movie problem. And the bit that confuses me is - I liked Shutter Island, so why didn’t I like this?

GENRE Horror Thriller

DIRECTOR Dyan Sunu Prastowo

STARRING Shareefa Daanish, Cindy Nirmala, Dimas Aditya

ORIGINAL TITLE Utusan Iblis: Dia Yang Berada di Antara Kita

ALTERNATIVE TITLE Messenger of the Devil: The One Who Is Among Us

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN Indonesia

RELEASE DATE 2 January 2025

