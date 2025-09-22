Check out this for a full list of Chinese horror movies | Check out this Letterboxd link and tick off the movies you’ve seen!

2025 just keeps on surprising me. From the excellent Final Destination Bloodlines and Weapons to the impressive amount of Indonesian horror flicks, we’ve been spoilt for choices.

If you’ve been following me for a while, you’ll know I have a love-hate relationship with Chinese horror. I love the idea of them, I love watching them, but I hate them because they’re almost always rubbish.

But this new movie - Witchcraft - looks like something different. The trailer starts off with that new style that Hollywood does with a 5 second “boom-boom-boom” teaser intro. I’m not sure how I feel about that. Usually, I hate it.

I know you want to know more about this before you watch the video, so here is a translated synopsis from the movie’s Douban (link) listing.

“The film tells the story of Heidingzi Village at the foot of Wanxiang Mountain, where the three Xie brothers lived. One especially harsh winter, the second brother, Xie, broke the family’s ancestral rule and secretly went into the mountains to dig for ginseng. But after returning, he mysteriously died. The villagers all believed that his strange death was because he had angered the Mountain God, and that it was a curse sent down by the deity…”

Ok, so that sounds rather bland. But.. just check out this trailer. (and yes! I’ve added English subtitles for you to enjoy it)

First person perspectives? Yes please! If it’s done right, it could be awesome. Think of those scenes from Kisaragi Station, or even the full-length FPS movie from Jiro Nagae called, funnily enough, FPS!

It’s important to note that SO FAR this isn’t listed as a “found footage” movie, so my opinion of this could change if it’s announced that it is.

Now the more important thing we need to discuss is: how will the movie end? Chinese horror movie censorship is insane, and with only a handful of approved endings, this could be interesting. Ghosts, spirits, the supernatural and other demonic phenomenon aren’t permitted in Chinese cinema, which seems to conflict with what we see on the trailer, so here are my three guesses:

The movie will be a video game that they players are immersed in. Potentially a VR game since it’s using the first-person perspective (think of the Japanese movie Immersion) It’s an escape room style movie where the village is like a huge, haunted house that the protagonists need to escape form. (most likely) The village is faking the ghost encounters for some kind of tourism/publicity.

Either way, watch this space. This releases on 11 October, 2025 to a very limited theatrical run. Expect a digital release very shortly after.

