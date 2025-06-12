Check out this for a full list of Chinese horror movies | Check out this Letterboxd link and tick off the movies you’ve seen!

If you know me, you know I love Chinese horror movies because they are terrible. I know it’s a weird reason for like a genre, but it is what it is.

The company that hooked me onto Chinese horror movies was Filmoon, the group responsible for titles such as Haunted Dormitory: Marionette Teacher, Ghost in Barber's and The Haunted Cinema 2, with those last two movies having something in common with this movie: Abby Yin!

She’s back after a long hiatus with a new movie. Let’s check out the trailer which I have translated into English for you to enjoy!

And in a remarkable and useful use of AI, here is the synopsis of the movie translated in a way that makes sense!

A young woman joins a midnight spirit-summoning game, unknowingly breaking a curse and unleashing a vengeful ghost. Danger lurks in every shadow, and terrified screams echo through the night. Is this a tragic love story turned deadly, or the return of a long-buried resentment seeking bloodshed? The players remain oblivious, but the onlookers are already paralyzed with fear. When the ghost finally appears, escape is no longer an option. At the end of the corridor, a long-haired specter emerges. In an abandoned warehouse, paranormal events intensify. On a dark and stormy night, as the truth draws near, the ghost reaches out—clawing straight for the heart! Can the beautiful heroine survive this supernatural ordeal and make it out alive?

I know this looks terrible, but I still want to watch it ASAP!

If you are interested, here is the first trailer that was released a long time ago, featuring some of the worst official AI art ever!

Have you seen any terrible mainland Chinese horror movies? If so, don’t forget to leave a comment below.

For more information and a complete list of Chinese horror movies, check out this page on my official Arty Dans website or check out this list on Letterboxd.

