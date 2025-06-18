Check out this for a full list of Chinese horror movies | Check out this Letterboxd link and tick off the movies you’ve seen!

2025 is a banger of a year for these terrible Chinese horror movies, and now we have another one to look out for on June 27th!

This is supposedly based on an event that occurred decades ago in Thailand, however I can’t find any information about it, so who knows how true this is. More information about this movie can he found at this Douban link.

Regardless, enjoy this subtitled trailer.

Again, AI has come to the rescue to translate the movie synopsis, and it has done an absolutely brilliant job.

"Ban Pong Haunted House: A Century-Old Thai Curse Unleashed on the Big Screen!" In the depths of Southeast Asia, the Ban Pong Haunted House—a century-old mansion with a sinister past—becomes the setting for unimaginable horror. In 1983, a massacre shocked Thailand, leaving behind a lingering vengeful energy. Now, corporate mogul Gao Qiang, along with his family and employees, moves into the estate, unknowingly stepping into a realm where the living and the dead collide. On a stormy night, the gates to the underworld burst open—a backward-spinning ancient clock, self-immolating talismans, and an eerie transformation of the mansion signal the descent into a supernatural abyss. Gao Qiang mysteriously dies after a lavish banquet, only for his corpse to vanish in the morning. Surveillance cameras capture pale shadows drifting through the halls, while employees succumb one by one to spiritual possession: a driver strangling himself, Gao Yunjiang tormented nightly by the ghost of his dead father, and Lin Nan's girlfriend, Xiao Yang, driven into madness by an unknown force. Determined to break the invisible curse, Lin Nan uncovers the mansion's horrifying secret—a prison of trapped souls, cursed by vengeful spirits. As torrential rains reactivate the sinister ritual, the mansion transforms into a hunting ground for the undead. The resurrection altar begins its gruesome work: blood seeping from acupuncture boxes, ghosts reflected in bath mirrors, and a headless specter lurking at the corridor’s end, demanding vengeance. As survivors stare into the abyss of the underworld’s laws, they must confront their worst fear: Can they tear through the cracks of the curse and return to the land of the living?

I know this looks terrible, but I still want to watch it ASAP!

The director for this one was also responsible for The Fox Demon Love and Strange Battle. I’ve seen Strange Battle when it was streaming on Tubi and I wouldn’t call it a horror movie, or a good movie.

Have you seen any terrible mainland Chinese horror movies? If so, don’t forget to leave a comment below.

For more information and a complete list of Chinese horror movies, check out this page on my official Arty Dans website or check out this list on Letterboxd.

