Finally, after cleaning up awards in the festival circuit, this John Hsu (Detention) directed film starring the awesome Sandrine Pinna (The Chrysalis) and Gingle Wang (Detention) is getting a wider release.

Check out the trailer below.

Full English subtitles for you to enjoy.

Releases on the 22nd February 2025!

