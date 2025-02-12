Trailer: DEAD TALENTS SOCIETY [VIDEO]
This well recieved, hilarious looking Taiwanese comedy horror is finally getting a wide release
Finally, after cleaning up awards in the festival circuit, this John Hsu (Detention) directed film starring the awesome Sandrine Pinna (The Chrysalis) and Gingle Wang (Detention) is getting a wider release.
Check out the trailer below.
Full English subtitles for you to enjoy.
Releases on the 22nd February 2025!
