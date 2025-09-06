There’s a ghost in the mountain villa!

When the parents of a sick girl take her and her two friends to a villa for a bit of fresh air, they start to disappear one by one after the girl and her friends play with an Ouija board.

As the mystery is slowly revealed, we learn about the owner of the villa, her mysterious connection to the father, and a teenage girl who is sick of donating blood.

If you ever want to experience confusion at its finest, then look no further than this lost-but-now-found Filmoon “horror” film Tracking In Blood, starring two actors from one of my favourite Filmoon title Ghost In Barber’s and also from the same director as well, so if you’ve seen that movie - and I have three times - then you’ll know to expect here.

There is no horror here, unless we are discussing the specifics about the scenario the film is built on, which is - spoiler alert - that the teenage girl in the movie is sick of donating blood to her sister who suffers from leukemia and organises the disappearance of her friends as some kind of weird revenge.

The movie never truly explains what the ending is really about, and considering it spends a good 25 minutes on the ending, it still makes no sense at all. What was the teenage girl trying to achieve by getting her revenge? I’ve got no idea.

Follow me on "X"

Filmoon movies have a habit of being all about people in rubber masks or creating elaborate plans to get revenge against others, but they can never pull it off right. And just because the director loves it, we get to see one of his famous rubber masks too!

Now I know what you’re thinking: “why do I keep watching these movies when I know they are so terrible?” Well, the thing is, I really like these horribly bad Filmoon movies because I enjoy seeing how they’re all connected. Not only does this movie share a few actors and the director of previous films - yes films, not just one - the locations are also recycled from other movies as well.

Follow me on "Bluesky"

It’s not just the actors, director and locations that are recycled. It’s also the music. I swear I’ve heard the same music tracks in this film used in about 10 other Filmoon movies. Talk about getting your money’s worth!

There is no circumstance in the world where I could ever recommend watching this film. The last horror type scene occurs around the halfway mark, and the final 30 minutes is just family drama. Lots of crying, lots of begging for forgiveness, lots of wondering how the massive plot holes were just glossed over - such as the so-called ghost in the film. We know ghosts aren’t real, but usually the movies acknowledge that. This movie doesn’t even bother to try and explain the ghost, it just hopes you can forget about it.

Forgetting about it… that seems like the best thing you can do with this film. And it really pains me to say it.

GENRE Chinese Comedy (!) Horror

DIRECTOR Shilei Lu

STARRING Jiamin Chen, Qingan Ren, Yan Lu, Xiaoxiao Chang

ORIGINAL TITLE 碟仙玩偶

ALTERNATIVE TITLE Tracking In Blood

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN China

RELEASE DATE 10 January 2025

Leave a comment