When a new family move into a corner house with a chequered history, their lives are quickly turned upside down when a mysterious girl dressed in red holding a pair of scissors breaks into their house and assaults Moeka, the daughter.

As we find out more about the new family and the mysterious girl in red - named Chi-chan - a hidden, dark history is exposed, turning the tables on the real toxic member of this family.

What an utterly odd yet captivating film! It’s very typically traditionally Japanese, that is - it’s a slow burn, building up the tension and setting the scene for the wild final third, which I feel delivers on what I wanted from the film.

And what I wanted was for the movie to fully explore toxic culture, and that’s what it does. The name is interesting though, because during the film you’re left to wonder if it’s accurate and which daughter it’s referring to.

Polite Japanese society is on full display here, but this movie attempts to peel back that layer. Our main character, Hagino, is a diligent housewife and talented costume designer. Her husband wants to have a baby, but we can tell pretty quick that this is not an idea that excites her.

But she does what she thinks is the right thing for her husband, not for her. And as the movie progress, we see that there are quite a few things that Hagino is forced into doing that she doesn’t want to do.

Then we get Moeka, the daughter. She studies at home, self-paced. She wears a black glove which isn’t explained until 30 or so minutes into the movie, leaving the audience to wonder what she is hiding and why she doesn’t go to school. As we find out more about her, we see how she tries to hold onto things that are special to her, such as the colour yellow. When her father wants her to design him a new sweater, he demands he changes the colour to blue. As the movie progress, you find out why.

It’s these, little attention to details that I really appreciated in the film.

The movie takes a very wanted tone shift once we meet Chi-chan, the mysterious girl in red who carries a large pair of scissors. She’s a bit like a spirit, she has a connection to the house. Except she’s a real person with unexplained trauma.

But if you pay enough attention, you’ll realise that it’s all explained very clearly. This movie is a reflection of a part of society that isn’t spoken about in polite company: abuse, control, violence.

The real horror of our world is not ghosts, spirits, curse and ghouls. It’s the things you can see, the things you love and the things that are supposed to protect and love you. And if that makes you uncomfortable, then maybe you should watch this.

CREEP-O-METER:

A slow burn of a film with minimal scares, there are some slightly confronting scenes of violence and (digital) blood. Chi-chan is a slightly frightening looking character, but as the movie progresses, her character becomes more relatable.

GENRE Horror Thriller

DIRECTOR Eisuke Naito

STARRING Aimi Satsukawa, Sera Uehara, Himena Irei

ORIGINAL TITLE 毒娘

ALTERNATIVE TITLE Toxic Daughter

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN Japan

RELEASE DATE 5 April 2024

