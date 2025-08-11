Don’t want to read? Watch a video of this article here.

Heads up - this is not going to be a pretty review. And by that, I mean this is not a great movie. This movie is an utter shocker.

Yet try as hard as I might, I just can’t get this movie out of my head. And that’s bad!

This is the 2017 Chinese horror - and I use the word horror very loosely - movie Haunted Dormitory Marionette Teacher, from my favourite production house Filmoon.

This company has made over 20 horror style movies. With the exception of a very small handful of their films, they use the same actors, locations, props and music. It’s amazing when you watch a few of their movies and you start to notice these things. For example, it appears a lost movie of theirs called Midnight Mirror, set to release this year in 2025, is using the same actress wearing the same burnt-face make up mask haunting a girl who has starred in over 5 of their films.

This movie is not one of them.

Now, words can’t really describe how bad this movie is and why it lives rent free, but let’s try anyway.

This movie is part of a series, but I don’t know if it was ever intended to be more than just two films. This movie is the second in the series, with the first one called White Paper Girl, although it’s nowhere near as memorable as this one. But it’s worth noting they are set in the same location with the same cast playing the same characters, but the movies are not related.

In a nutshell, this movie is about six students - four girls and two guys - who are looking for their missing friend Xiaocha, who has disappeared one night while walking through their university campus.

While trying to search for her - which is an amazing scene of the five of them running around the campus ground yelling “Xiaocha” no less than 70 times. I know this because I counted it. In fact, the name “Xiaocha” is spoken no less than 117 times. Don’t believe me? Check out the montage in the video.

Anyway, while searching for her, they stumble across a locked door where they can hear someone crying for help. A janitor appears out of nowhere to tell them about the horrible incident that occurred in the building where a teacher died in a fire while being painted by her student. This scene is shown in the introduction of the movie.

It’s now said that the disfigured and burnt ghost of the teacher stalks the campus, kidnapping pretty girls out of jealousy!

Now it’s worth noting there is NO ONE else studying at the campus at this time except for these six people. There is a teacher there too - and he looks familiar. Because he is the guy from the intro. He has a deep connection to the ghost of the teacher.

Anyway, at one point of the film, three of the remaining four girls are captured by this ghost, but the brave fourth girl manages to break them all free, only for them all to get kidnapped again at the end of the film.

And then, the bit that starts to live in my head rent free, begins. Because there is craptacular scene where the first of the two revelations of this movie occur. But first, it’s worth paying attention to the two characters from the start of the movie - the female art teacher and her male student, who is now a teacher himself.

Now it doesn’t take a brain surgeon to figure out these are two wildly different people. He is a male, large frame, wears glasses. She is a petite female, quite attractive but clearly of a small stature.

Would you be surprised if I told you that the male was pretending to be the female ghost throughout the film, and that no one could recognise his physique or voice?

Do you know why no one was able to recognise him?

Well it’s really simple actually. He was wearing a thin latex mask. This mask has amazing properties, allowing the person wearing it too:

Look different. Well that one is obvious, right?

Sound different… like a woman.

Completely change the body shape, and

Allowing them to mysteriously teleport anywhere on campus, and to float around the environment as if they were being wheeled around on a skateboard.

It is exactly like an episode of Scooby Doo, where they pull off the mask of the ghosts to expose a real-life villain! I feel sorry for the filmmakers though, because this is the kind of bullshit that forced on them by the Chinese film censors who are scared of the themes of ghosts and other traditional horror movie elements.

Now after this first revelation, everything returns to normal but one of the male characters isn’t convinced that the male teacher was the one who did everything. And this theory is correct. Because, as I mentioned earlier, they all get kidnapped again.

Now this is where one of the useless male characters shines. There is an actor in this movie played by a Korean guy - I don’t really know who he is, but I am pretty sure he can’t speak Mandarin. The reason I say this is because not a single line of his dialogue is synced in the movie. Every single line he speaks is dubbed. Now this wouldn’t be unusual because everyone’s lines in the movie have been dubbed, but at least the dubbing almost completely matches their lips.

Everyone, except for him. And this happens in every movie he is in.

Now a friend of mine, who once made some movies in China, told me this theory about what happens. These low budget companies are usually on a tight time frame, so rather than expecting the actors to learn all their lines, they get them to count beats and then dub the voice over. For example - if a line of dialogue in English is “The killer is by the river, he has a knife!” - that’s twelve syllables. The actor would actually just say “one, two, three, four, five, six etc” in beat with their line, and then the voice actor would do the rest. I am simplifying this process a bit, but essentially that’s what happens in these Filmoon movies.

Anyway, so this idiot, who at this stage of the movie is crippled, comes to save the day, but gets captured by the female ghost who manages to lift him a foot or two off the ground.

And at this point we are all assuming that its the male teacher again, reprising his role as the female ghost. Right?

Well, you’d be dead wrong! And this is where the movie gets spectacular.

He comes to save the day, because this female ghost is intent on killing all seven of these students. It’s here where it’s revealed that the female ghost is not a ghost, but the actual teacher herself who was rumoured to have died in the fire.

Sit down while I explain this one.

She never died in the fire, but they faked her death. So her family don’t know she is still alive. She lives with a mental illness and a burnt, disfigured face. The male teacher keeps her hidden away from society, but she broke free when the male teacher was spending some time in a hospital and kidnapped Xiaocha. He then found out and assumed her position, continuing to kidnap the girls until he was caught.

But she obviously didn’t want to stop, and thus she returned and took over from what he was doing.

Confused? I’d recommend watching the movie so you can fill in all the details I have glossed over!

And this ending is the reason this movie lives in my head without paying a single dollar in rent. It’s just an ending that so ridiculously convoluted and confusing. In an attempt to be clever, the filmmaker has failed tragically.

This was technically the first Chinese horror movie I watched where I was actually paying attention to what was happening in the film and why things were happening. Before then I had seen the film Bloody Doll and The Matrimony, which admittedly was a good film that made sense. I never really noticed these movies avoided ghosts, spirits and other supernatural elements, instead explaining it away as being a hallucination or a mental illness. Or in this movie’s case, someone wearing a mask.

This is film censorship in play here, and I’ve talked about it a lot in previous videos I have made for my YouTube channel.

Since watching this movie, I have developed a deep love of Chinese horror movies. I have seen over 130 different movies but they’re pretty much all follow just a handful of the same types of plots - even the very rare zombie and slasher movies are the same. They’re really creative and fun until the end, where they just fall in a heap and disappoint you.

But can you really be disappointed by a movie that channels Scooby Doo to craft an ending? Obviously, I wasn’t, which I why I still remember this movie so vividly, 5 years after I first sat down on a rainy Sunday afternoon to watch it.

Do I recommend you watch this movie?

Of course I do! But you won’t like it. That, I can guarantee.

