Do you dare to go back into the Japanese forest?

After the giant, floating head Yoshie scared the world eating people in the forests (and the cities) of Japan in the Death Forest series and Takashi Shimizu reminded us of the horrors living in the woods with Suicide Forest Village, you’d think that no-one would dare to enter any Japanese forests ever again!

Eddie, Mary and Jacob

Well, not everyone got that message!

Life is tough for an American in Japan. Jacob is feeling that pressure. His wife Ema seems distant; he is always working late for a boss that doesn’t seem to appreciate the effort he puts in, and his university crush Mary is back on the scene and it appears there could be something there. The only problem for Jacob is Shinji, Mary’s Japanese boyfriend!

Shinji, Mary’s boyfriend. He is part mystic, part samurai and all awesome!

Mary and Jacob share a love of camping, but it’s a pastime they haven’t been able to do since they’ve been in Japan. With the pressure mounting after Jacob’s proposal for a new client is overlooked, he decides enough is enough and plans an impromptu camping trip with Mary and some of their friends.

Mary convincing Jacob they need to go camping!

Along with Kyoko and Eddie, the six of them (Ema and Shinji also tag along!) head into the forest for a weekend away of eating, drinking and exploring the beautiful Japanese woods.

Ema and Kyoko discussing some exciting news.

Seemingly all is going well, until a chance encounter with a mysterious lumberjack. He tries to invite them to a party, but they reject him. He doesn’t exactly look trustworthy, and he is also coming off a bit desperate too!

After they reject him, he gives them an ominous warning - a warning they should have heeded… “BEWARE OF HIBAGON!”

What happens next to these friends is a story of a legend - where the mysterious Japanese bigfoot will do anything it can to protect its patch of the forest from those who don’t belong there.

Hibagon: Japanese Bigfoot is the latest independent J-horror movie from Tokyo Bay Films and Culture Shock Japan, in association with the Shockmania YouTube channel. This is their first of hopefully many future collaborations between the Japanese production house and the Australian post-production team.

Carefully edited with an original and exciting soundtrack created from the ground up (with the exception of an awesome theme song from the band Neffex), Hibagon: Japanese Bigfoot promises J-horror, Independent Horror and Bigfoot movie fans something new and entertaining to watch.

The official trailer for the movie will launch first on the Shockmania YouTube channel exclusively on October 22, 2026 at Midday AEDT, with a series of shorter trailers, movie clips and other videos available afterwards.

Please set a reminder for the Trailer launch below to be one of the first to watch it.

If you run a horror movie channel on YouTube, a horror movie social media channel on Instagram or Tiktok, or a horror movie focused website, please reach out to us to share content and materials. We’d love to work with you.

The official movie poster is listed below. You can also keep up to date with movie details on our TMBd page as well.

The movie will release digitally in 2027. At this stage the movie will premiere on the Shockmania YouTube channel complete with a watch party with the director and producer. More details about other digital streaming options will be made available soon!

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