A woman and a little girl move into a crumbling apartment complex full of mysterious residents. A sealed off room on the sixth floor contains a deadly secret, and a vengeful female ghost appears to haunt the location.

As the deaths pile up, the line between the human world and the ghost world blurs, exposing the dark side of every resident who still lives in the building - whether they are alive or dead.

Sometimes when I watch a movie and I don’t get it, I feel really dumb. I’ve never felt dumber than watching this film.

Writing the synopsis for the film was extremely difficult without moving into spoiler territory. It was also difficult because the movie is an utter mess of different components jammed together. Is this a horror film? Or a disaster film? Is it a thriller or mystery? Or is it all four components combined with a weird arty-farty vibe.

One thing is for sure, this movie seems to be stuck in the late 90s. Constant jump scares interrupt the flow of the movie, and you’ll get annoyed at them really quickly. Add in the typical “Asian” ghost - long black hair with a flowing white dress and grey skin - and you’ll be forgiven for thinking this movie should have released around the same time as The Ring and Dark Water!

In order to feel more like a horror movie and not a mash of seven hundred genres mixed together, director Joe Chien - the man responsible for the terribly awesome (or awful) monster flick Abyssal Spider - has implemented the famous Dutch angle camera technique. The problem is that he seems to have used it every tenth shot of the movie.

Luckily for me there are no Hitchcock zooms, otherwise by default I’d be forced to like this.

What I did like was the special appearances of Bai Ling (Dumplings, The Crow) and Josie Ho (Dream Home). Some serious heavyweights of Hong Kong cinema on loan to Taiwan, yet they kind of go wasted. Bai Ling plays a drug-dealing grandmother who turns into a ghost, while Josie plays a masseuse who is already a ghost, looking for a victim to kill so her spirit can pass over to the next world.

This is what made me more confused than anything else. The building seems to have a mixture of ghostly and human tenants. Sometimes you can’t tell they are ghosts, while other times it’s very obvious. These ghosts seem more than capable of interacting with the human world, even though we are told through a priest like character in the movie that only certain people can see them.

And then this all leads to the messy final third where all is revealed. The issue is there seems to be multiple revelations - one after another. Each revelation takes away the impact of the previous one, and we end up with a serial killer cat and mouse movie that borrows the biggest element of the J-horror flick Dark Water.

This is one of those movies where the trailer made it far more awesome than the end product. This movie is a rare misfire for Taiwanese horror cinema, where usually even the bad films are somewhat entertaining. This movie is just draining.

I can’t give this movie more than 1 ghosts out of 5.

GENRE Horror Thriller Mystery Mash-Up

DIRECTOR Joe Chien Jen-Hao

STARRING Ivy Yin, Tsao Yu-ning, Bai Ling, Kaiser Chuang Kai-Hsun

ORIGINAL TITLE 鬼們之蝴蝶大廈

ALTERNATIVE TITLE Them, Behind The Door

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN Taiwan

RELEASE DATE 1 November 2025

