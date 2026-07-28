Told from the perspective of a person using a pair of Live 4K Pro Camera Glasses whose footage is recovered from a forest, the movie follows a group of friends who visit an ancestral home in Wingabar Forest to turn it into a tourist resort.

On arrival to the home, they meet an old woman who warns them the guardian spirit of the forest has awaken to punish them. And punish them it does!

It’s absolutely no secret to anyone who knows me that I hate found footage movies with a passion. There is only a handful of movies that I feel do it right, and it’s usually the movies that either build an immersive, complete world or the ones that jump straight into the action.

This movie tries to do the first - very reminiscent of the Korean film Gonjiam Haunted Asylum but ultimately fails to reach those heights. Maybe it’s the acting? Maybe it’s the rather bland characters? Or maybe its because the first 20 minutes of the movie - almost a quarter of it is - is just tedious storytelling that most people won’t care about like the dinner scene that just goes on too long. Sure, it helps to understand why the characters are visiting the forest, but when you consider the scenes after are the group travelling to the forest, some of this could have been saved for then.

For a movie that shot entirely on a pair of glasses, the picture quality is outstanding. It’s clear and well lit, which actually takes away from the whole Found Footage element for me. The picture should be noisy, dim and full of nauseating motion blur, but rather we have pristine focus and a wide-angle lens highlighted with occasional head bobble. At least the movie has no music in it, which does add a small level of authenticity to it.

I did like that there is a Crazy Ralph character in the form of an uncle of one of the characters predicting their doom. Why does no one ever listen to the Crazy Ralph character? Also, what’s with the Rastafarian bus driver?

Additionally, I do like that some scenes are long, continuous takes. I am a sucker for that. But most of the time it ends up feeling like a group of stage performers lining up to deliver their lines and then stepping back to hide in the background than a believable performance by characters who are scared out of their wits.

But in the end, this feels like a 86-minute-long advertisement for the Live 4K Pro Camera Glasses. And maybe it is, but it’s no persuading me to buy a pair. This movie will appeal to two groups of people - none of which I belong to. The “Aww Found Footage, How Awesome” group and that “Oh Wow This Movie is From a Tiny Non-English-Speaking Country, it Must be Awesome” group. In the end, make up your own mind, but this one isn’t for me.

The movie is a novel concept though. The creature design was kind of cool, so I think if it wasn’t a found footage movie, I probably would have really liked this.

GENRE Horror Thriller

DIRECTOR Arkar Soe Oo

STARRING Kyaw Kyaw Bo, Charlie Nyein, Li Li Kyaw Khaing

ORIGINAL TITLE The Last Footage

ALTERNATIVE TITLE The Last Footage

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN Myanmar

RELEASE DATE 16 July 2026

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