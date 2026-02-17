GUEST REVIEW: Apple Pie. Leave them a comment of support down below.

This review appeared on our Discord review channel on February 14 2026.

This movie review may contain spoilers.

The Groaning Drain was released in 2004 and directed by Ataru Oikawa, who also directed three Tomie films, The Boy Made in Japan, Tôkyô yoru bôdô: Kenka no hanamichi - Tôkyô bangai hen, When They Cry live action films, Tokyo Psycho, Apartment 1303, Nine Plus One, and other non-horror ones. Ataru Oikawa is a director that seems to have a specific style with his films. For example, the first Tomie is a movie surrounded by buildup and psychological tension.

Because of this it makes me interested in his films, as he was a reason for a franchise, directed a popular anime’s live action adaptations, and even had the movie, Apartment 1303, remade into an American film. You know a movie did something right (or maybe wrong) if it gets a remake!

Join the SHOCKMANIA Discord Group NOW!!!

And yet I entirely forgot he directed this film.

This film is also a Junji Ito adaptation of a story of the same name. The movie is ‘kinda’ lost and mostly rare. You’ll realize a lot of Junji Ito films are mostly hard to find overall, minus an assorted few.

The Groaning Drain doesn’t really exist online, as the Internet Archive doesn’t have the full film, but the first 30 or so minutes repeated twice. This movie was released on DVD in Japan, so you can probably still buy it from there. I saw the film when it was uploaded onto YouTube but it seems the YouTube channel was taken down for a second time, which makes sense!

Now I haven’t talked much about the film but I will now!

It’s a really weird film. The story it’s based on is so serious while this is just…well it looks so bad. The film looks like it came out in 2000 instead of 2004, or maybe even the late 90’s!

The practical effects are very insane. They look so bad it’s kind of entertaining. And the movie has such a messy story, and it was so different to the original in a way that didn’t work.

It’s a lot like Marrionier, except Marrionier is more insane. If you're a Junji Ito fan I recommend it, but if not then don’t watch it.

PROS:

Movie can be fun if you turn your brain off

I like the director

CONS:

The story was all over the place

It felt so different compared to the story

Bad acting

I don’t remember any of the characters

RATINGS

Personal Rating - 3/10

GHOST Rating - 1/5

IMDB Rating - N/A

GENRE Horror

DIRECTOR Ataru Oikawa

STARRING Hitomi Kurihara, Mayuko Iwasa

ORIGINAL TITLE うめく排水管

ALTERNATIVE TITLE The Groaning Drain

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN Japan

RELEASE DATE 31 July 2004

Leave a comment