Six teens, who are apparently “friends”, decide to join a YouTube competition to win large amount of money by creating the next viral video. Their plan is to shoot a fake seance, but one of the girls suggests they try the ritual for real to make it more authentic.

Their seance succeeds, and one of the girls becomes possessed. But they’re trapped in the room with her, and the only way out seems to be death.

I am not a fan of modern Korean horror movies. I feel like they peaked with Train To Busan, and ever since then they’ve tried to chase the slick blockbuster style of Hollywood rather than sticking to their own gritty, grungy style that made them popular around the turn of the century.

So I approached this movie - which on the surface appears to be a very typical teen horror film - with a fair bit of apprehension. What kind of film was this going to be and would I enjoy it?

Let me answer the second question first - did I enjoy it? And the answer there is a little mixed. It’s started well - really well actually - but then it couldn’t resist itself and it turned into a typical teen horror film. A crappy love triangle was introduced, themes of blackmailing and bullying and then, of course, the fact that none of these people actually appear to be friends at all.

But that final 20-ish minutes makes up for that bit. In the end, the movie had a great ending - one of those types of horror movie ending that I always crave for. I am not going to spoil this one for you if you haven’t seen it.

What about my first question then - what kind of film is this?

I am glad you asked!

While the movie is called The Ghost Game, this is a supernatural possession film that plays both parts quite well. The idea is that the seance calls upon a spirit that will possess one of the teens, who will then answer a question for each of the participants, before they need ‘send the spirit away’. You’ve seen this concept before many times in Asian cinema, usually involving an Ouija board and a demonic fairy. Or in China’s case - Bixian. But this isn’t Chinese, so let’s not talk about that.

As you can imagine, they fail to perform the ritual correctly and all hell breaks loose. This movie set itself an incredible constraint though - the entire film, with the exception of the opening scene that includes a very annoying Zoom meeting with all the characters - takes place in quite a small room where the ritual is performed. Inside the room are several chain-covered concrete pillars and a pentagonal shaped water basin, supposedly infested with evil souls.

As soon as the movie deals with and forgets about all the teen drama, it becomes instantly more watchable, and as mentioned features an ending that I didn’t see coming but really enjoyed.

Also, it appears that CGI has been kept to an absolute minimum here. The bubbles are obviously computer work, but I couldn’t identify any other CGI element in the film. In fact, I was marveling at what appeared to be quite impressive practical effects, such as a the close up of the girl’s mouth when the long hair invades her body. It’s just the waxy, silicone look of the skin that gives it away (although it could have been a still shot with the hair stop motioned over the top). Either way, it looked great!

However, there was one thing that annoyed me greatly in the final third of the film. Where the heck were they getting all these chains and locks from. Characters are chained up and I am sitting here thinking “where the hell did they get that from?”

Your takeaway from this is: don’t watch horror movies with me. I’ll annoy you with stupid questions like that.

GENRE Horror Thriller

DIRECTOR Son Dong-wan

STARRING YERI, Lee Chan-hyeong, Suh Dong-hyun

ORIGINAL TITLE 강령: 귀신놀이

ALTERNATIVE TITLE The Ghost Game

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN Korea

RELEASE DATE 6 August 2025

