A dysfunctional family who owns an herbal medicine factory are plunged into the middle of a zombie outbreak when their new “fountain of youth” herbal remedy somehow turns people into the undead.

The chaos spreads to the local village where a family is celebrating a circumcision event, and a band of survivors try to work out how to outsmart the zombies.

Hype. Hype has killed this movie for me and quite a few others as well. While this isn’t Indonesia’s first zombie film, it’s one of the rare films that uses traditional western style flesh eating undead (and these are the modern fast zombies too, not the slow ones) instead of hordes of pocongs.

Oh god, I miss pocongs.

Off the bat, the movie gets off to a decent start. We’re at the celebration and we meet a lovely couple - Ningsih and her police officer future fiancée. Immediately I thought - well these are nice characters, I think we’re going to have a fun movie here.

Then we cut to the real protagonists - a bickering, awful family of rich selfish people who are so severely unlikeable that I began to switch off after consecutive arguments. Make it stop! Well, in come the zombies to help with that scenario.

I couldn’t care about a single character in this family. Not even Karina or the young boy. Just couldn’t care less. Go back to Ningsih and her future fiancée already. Eventually we get back to them, but by then it’s too late.

Follow me on "X"

But don’t worry, there’s the inevitable and expected drama scene halfway through the movie where the surviving family members all forgive each other for their misdeeds. It’s always awesome when a movie decides to interrupt its flow and pace for a scene like this. I am being sarcastic by the way.

It gets worse though. The gamer brother, who no doubt has played hundreds of zombie games on his awesome gaming rig, has no clue how to kill the zombies, even AFTER he manages to kill his father with a bow and arrow to the head. For some odd reason, this character never remembered that the zombie stopped moving after it was shot in the head. Think of how much chaos could have been avoided if he had decided to use his head.

Follow me on "Bluesky"

There were some unintentionally funny and interesting bits though. For example, when the Muslim “call to prayer” announcement occurs over the loudspeaker. I couldn’t help but laugh at that, and obviously I am going to hell.

Additionally, I thought the concept that the rain and thunderstorm makes the zombies stop was creative. But of course, the movie never bothers to explain why it happens, so then what was the point of it other than giving the characters a chance to escape a ridiculous scenario that they caused by their own stupidity.

Stupidity. That’s the best word that describes this film. The worst thing is that this movie is going to introduce a lot of horror movie fans to Indonesian cinema for the first time, and I feel this is not the greatest first movie they should watch.

It’s competent enough, but we’ve seen this all better before. Train to Busan is still the most accessible Asian zombie film, and that’s almost a decade old now.

GENRE Zombie Horror

DIRECTOR Kimo Stamboel

STARRING Mikha Tambayong, Eva Celia, Claresta Taufan

ORIGINAL TITLE Abadi Nan Jaya

ALTERNATIVE TITLE The Elixir

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN Indonesia

RELEASE DATE 23 October 2025

Leave a comment