Horror Historian
17h

You make a good point about how this could well be the first Indonesian horror (or non - horror) for many people across the world and the viewing figures show that it's already been seen by a huge number of people.

Beyond the batik shirts, jars of rice crackers and scenes of Javanese village life it's not a typical Indonesian horror because it focuses on fast zombies.

That said I'm glad Netflix didn't shoehorn in an American character married to a local or anything like that.

I actually enjoyed it as a mindless zombie film with plenty of action, gore and some humour, in part I admit because I haven't seen a zombie film in months.

Like most people I didn't root for most of the characters and was a little frustrated at times with their stupidity.

That said in the opening 15 minutes or so before the outbreak we meet most (all?) of the main characters and see them under little to no pressure ( and without a zombie outbreak) make stupid choices in life so realistically they were hardly likely to improve under pressure.

At least people can't complain about the characters becoming super smart and strong when the shit hits the fan in this one.

