Struggling to pay for life saving surgery for her daughter who was injured in a car accident, Ranti turns to black magic for assistance. She enters into a marriage pact with the devil, who saves her daughter and protects Ranti from anyone who would dare to harm her, but it comes with the consequence of him owning her soul.

One by one, the people who have wronged Ranti are killed, until she realises there is only one way to stop the carnage.

Talk about confusing! Two movies released in the same month in the same year with almost identical English and Indonesian titles - but don’t be confused about which one is the better film. The clear winner is this one.

And in my eyes, the reason is very simple. If you’ve followed any of my Indonesian horror movie reviews over the past few years, you’ll notice that one element has really frustrated me. The good news is this movie doesn’t have that element.

What is that element? Well…

Follow me on "X"

NO RELIGION!

Okay, well that’s not entirely true. There is a 30 second scene in the film where one of the neighbours claims that prayers will help, but that’s the only religious scene and his advice is ignored!

However, don’t take this praise as me saying this is the “best movie” and you need to rush out and watch it. It still suffers one of the typical flaws with Indonesian horror movies - overacted and horrible possession scenes. These scenes are probably some of the stupidest I’ve seen in a while, to the point where I assumed they trying to film a comedy.

Follow me on "Bluesky"

Then there is that possessed female demon sound that Sam Raimi’s The Evil Dead made popular and seems to have inspired multiple generations of Indonesian filmmakers.

Yet despite all of its goofiness, this is quite an enjoyable film. A lot of time is spend building up Ranti’s character and the tough life that she faces, specifically from her in-laws. Her mother-in-law constantly critisozes her, while her married brother and sister-in-law expect Ranti and her husband to do everything for them. The only family member who shows Ranti any kindness is Gita.

Additionally, the movie never shies away from brutality either. There are some very gory and violent death scenes, especially the brother-in-law Bayu’s death that involves a rooster and an eyeball. It’s one part gruesome, one part very hilarious.

I can safely recommend this movie due to the lack of religion and entertaining premise.

I give this movie 3 ghosts out of 5.

Have your say in the poll below:

GENRE Horror Thriller

DIRECTOR Azhar Kinoi Lubis

STARRING Taskya Namya, Arla Ailani, Wafda Saifan Lubis

ORIGINAL TITLE Pengantin Iblis

ALTERNATIVE TITLE The Demon's Bride

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN Indonesia

RELEASE DATE 29 January 2025

Leave a comment