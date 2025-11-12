After their father dies on the taboo day of Kliwon Tuesday, the surviving family members are advised to perform a traditional ritual to ward off any evil and ensure they don’t die alongside him.

But the older brother and mother refuse, resulting in their grizzly, gory deaths. Now the remaining two children must find a way to stop the evil from taking their lives, but they uncover something far more sinister than an ancient tradition.

Hands up who hasn’t seen a religious Indonesian horror movie this week? If that’s you (because it was me), then you’re in luck. Not only is this one religious, but it also has some black magic to go alongside it too! What a bonus: two tropes for the price of 100 minutes of your time.

If only that was as appealing as the filmmakers hoped it would be.

To be honest, it doesn’t start out religious. If there had been the hints at the start, I am sure I would have bailed out almost immediately - but it didn’t. The opening scene is actually the ending, where we are given a taste of what is to come.

I like it when movies do that. It might be an overused hook, but damn it, it works!

I feel the movie does a bit of a bait and switch on the audience though. The older brother character is a doctor - a man of science and medicine. His mindset is grounded on what he can prove with his education, which is why he rejects the idea that “Kliwon” day is not a curse for the family. And try as I might, I still don’t really understand the significance of the Kliwon day in Javanese culture.

His tough stance to stand up to the tradition should have been proven correct, because in reality he was right. It’s just superstition and nothing to worry about. But then the filmmakers added this black magic element into the movie to ensure that the audience remains fearful of the tradition. I think this was a mixed message here and I didn’t like it.

What I did like was some of the most gruesome deaths in the film, which is really odd as I am one of those people who thinks Indonesian movies are too gory for their own sake. The death of the mother via the ceiling fan - which completely unrealistic and impractical - was kind of cool.

But it wasn’t a patch on the death of the older brother though, who suffers by standing on a bear trap (or boar trap in this movie’s case). He then manages to get to a clinic where he essentially bleeds to death. However, that’s not what he experiences. His goes through a mini-hell while at the clinic, and I think it was appropriate for his skeptical character.

If only it wasn’t all black magic. Ugh.

The movie doesn’t do much wrong other than this. And the religion. The so-called twist at the end begins to be telegraphed early on when a series of incidents occur involving one character whose relationship with the family is very questionable.

Other than that, my friend Lyle will be happy to know that his favourite Indonesian ghoul - a pocong - makes several appearances in this movie. But I don’t recommend that he watches it.

CREEP-O-METER:

Some genuine creepy scenes in this movie beyond the typical jump scares. There are scenes of pocongs, including disfigured faces. There is a theme of black magic towards the end of the film that results in several hallucination scenes, and particularly gory death scenes including death by ceiling fan and several instances of characters being impaled.

GENRE Horror Thriller

DIRECTOR Adhe Dharmastriya

STARRING Safira Ratu Sofya, Dimas Aditya, Alzi Markers

ORIGINAL TITLE AlMarhum

ALTERNATIVE TITLE The Deceased

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN Indonesia

RELEASE DATE 9 January 2025

