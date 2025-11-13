Kaede is desperate for work and takes a job at a special cleaning company whose specialty is cleansing properties where people have died. She also has a group of friends who discover a scary story on an online bulletin board and fall down the rabbit hole.

As she continues to clean up more and more houses, she discovers that some of the people who have died are connected to the scary story - dubbed The Red Room - she read online, and now her friends are in danger!

This spin-off movie is part of the bigger “The Curse of 2 Chan” series of movies, which are usually anthology movies comprised of short horror stories told on the Japanese 2 Chan bulletin board. This full-length movie - about the Samejima Incident - falls between the 4th and 5th movies in the series.

This is one of those movies series that has quite a cult following online with a specific western audience, and thus the version of the movie used for a review was a fan-subbed version, meaning there may be some subtly in the details that have been lost. Certainly, some of the translated sentences left a bit to be desired!

You’re probably very curious about scary this film is - but the answer is quite simple. If you are a seasoned horror fan, there is nothing here for you. However, if you’re a teenager, or are looking for a movie for a teenager, then this is the film for them!

While it’s slow paced, a bit non-sensical and eye-rollingly obvious at certain times, you can’t really help but admire the extremely low budget style of production on display here. Director Jiro Nagae - the same man behind the highly entertaining Kisaragi Station movies - is at the helm here with his signature low budget effects that add to the charm. Just check out the green screening effort and compare it to Kisaragi Station - they’re almost identical.

A fun fact for you - Kisaragi Station also started life as a story off 2 Chan, so there wouldn’t have been a better director suited for it anyway!

This movie comes from the now defunct Jolly Roger studio - the same people behind the awesome Strip Mahjong movies, and the terrible Psycho Shark film. This movie falls in the middle of those - not quite as exciting as seeing a bunch of nude women playing a game of death of Mahjong, but way better than a shark movie that features 7 seconds of actual shark footage.

GENRE Horror

DIRECTOR Jirô Nagae

STARRING Manami Nomoto, Chika Ojima, Takako Kimura

ORIGINAL TITLE 2ちゃんねるの呪い 劇場版

ALTERNATIVE TITLE 2 Channel no Noroi: Gekijôban

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN Japan

RELEASE DATE 6 August 2011

