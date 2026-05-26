Yukino works the night shift at a local convenience store where nothing exciting normally happens, until she receives a strange package containing an SD card. On that card is a grainy video of what appears to be a murder. After watching the video, strange things begin to happen during her shift.

Over the space of the next three days, she continues to receive packages with more SD cards, each time containing another video, until the 4th video shows a mysterious recording of her at her apartment.

With the police investigating the murder of her manager, she is in a race against time to work out what’s going on and how to stop it.

What a year 2026 is turning out to be for game to movie adaptions! While some were less than impressed with Return to Silent Hill, the entertaining and highly immersive Exit 8 made up for it. Now Japan has released its game to horror adaption based on a small indie franchise. How well did they do this time?

With director Jiro Nagae at the helm - he is the man behind favourites such as Kisaragi Station and FPS - this was always going to be in good hands. If you’ve seen this movie, then you’ll understand why I mentioned those two films in particular: it was their use of POV scenes (and in FPS’s case, the whole film) that added an extra element of excitement to the audience.

He has done it again here. The POV scenes are used at the start of each new day to introduce the audience to the main character’s initial perspective, as well as a nice little nod to the games original first-person perspective presentation.

You might be wondering what else has been carried over from the game?

Well, that’s a little tricky for me to answer, as I haven’t played the game. But from what I understand the movie retains the daily video element, the homeless man, the missions of her taking out the expired food and spraying rat poison, the elderly lady, the television screen scenes and quite a bit more. The movie also gives a name to the main character.

But the game never had the police investigation substory, similar to how in Exit 8 the game never focused on the strange briefcase man nor was there a substory about a pregnant girlfriend. And while I understand why this was needed from a storytelling perspective, I also found that it seems to have added more confusion that it solved.

For example, the game mentions that the murder that’s featured on the video happened at the same location where the convenience store is now located. That’s not a detail I picked up while watching the movie, and without this detail the whole concept of the murder and the grudge behind it make little sense to the audience.

This might work in a game, but it doesn’t work in a movie where the audience wants to be able to understand what they’ve just seen.

I also can’t be the only person thinking this movie is giving off strong The Ring vibes too.

But the movie itself works as a spookfest, thankfully. There are enough creeps and chills in the movie that you can forgive its sporadic use of jumps cares - clearly they’re there for the teenage audience to elicit some screams in the cinema and nothing else. And as we are seeing lately with many Japanese horror movies released in the past few years, the movie has a friendly running time of around 85 minutes. This means there is no room for filler or dead air. No unnecessary scene setting which might disappoint some of the “old guard” J-horror fanboys, but it’s great to see that modern directors are innovating using contemporary storytelling styles to produce movies that are more exciting and creative.

But the one thing I enjoyed the most about this film is that there was only one scene of CGI that I could identify - which is when the talisman dissolves itself after being used. Everything else in the movie was practical effects.

And practical effects are the best kind of effects.

GENRE Horror

DIRECTOR Jirô Nagae

STARRING Kotona Minami, Terunosuke Takezai

ORIGINAL TITLE 夜勤事件

ALTERNATIVE TITLE The Convenience Store

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN Japan

RELEASE DATE 20 February 2026

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