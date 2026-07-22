After the death of her parents, survivor Lu Yan is bound to her family mansion by the ghosts of her deceased parents. With her uncle as her guardian, a mysterious long-lost relative named Zijian comes to visit her.

But Zijian is not who he seems. Alongside the new therapist Li Han, a plot is in action to steal her inheritance.

Can they get away with it? Or are the ghosts of Lu Yan’s parents as deadly as they appear to be?

If there is one thing that I love, it’s Chinese horror movies - proper Mainland Chinese horror movies, not titles from Taiwan or Hong Kong. The restrictions in place on this genre in China means there are only 3 different ways these movies can end and wondering which of those three endings it will be is part of the fun.

In almost every circumstance, Chinese horror movies are terrible. In the last 15 years, there has been over 250 Chinese horror movies made, and I can count on two hands how many of them are actually worth watching.

And this movie is one of them.

Unfortunately, the poster of the movie gives a lot of it away, although you won’t know how much it gives away until you watch the film.

In a very, very. very rare movie for Chinese horror cinema, this movie was given an international release. That’s how much faith there was in this one. And it has a decent sized budget to, with over 10 production houses involved including a couple of the big players in China. That means more attention and care has been given to this over the standard horror releases.

The movie starts strong. Channeling inspiration from Japanese and Taiwanese cinema, there is the usual Asian horror movie elements at play: Taoist ghost ceremonies, paper dolls, bloody masks, long haired ghosts, ghosts with no eyes - you name it, it’s most likely here.

It’s unfortunate then that this movie must turn into a thriller in the final third as the mystery of the haunted mansion is revealed. In all other Chinese horror movies, this means that the horror elements take a back step as the whodunnit element kicks in.

But as I mentioned before, this is one of the rare Chinese horror movies that does it right. It still moves into the whodunnit phase, but it also keeps up the horror elements as much as it can within the context of the film. I feel this takes away that “cheated” element that you always get when watching Mainland horror.

In my opinion, and that’s what this review is - just my opinion, the movie excels when it’s trying to be a proper horror movie. Shadows are used to build fear, music and sound effects add depth, where as jump scares are kept to a minimum and are mostly telegraphed anyway, so you know what to expect.

I’ll admit that the ending required a bit of a stretch to my imagination to make sense, because usually in these movies there is always the same old fallback trope that used to explain the unexplainable. Usually I don’t forgive that, but in this case I will.

It’s also interesting the movie alludes to a same-sex relationship, which is handled delicately but with enough nudge nudge wink wink that you know what’s going on. The bathtub scene being the most obvious of them all.

There is a lot to like here for those who enjoy horror thriller movies. There is also a lot to like here for those of you who are like me, who - for some god forsaken reason - love Mainland Chinese horror movies.

GENRE Horror Thriller

DIRECTOR Hao Han

STARRING Li Meng, Jiang Zhuojun, Liu Siwei, Zhou Tie

ORIGINAL TITLE 蝴蝶楼·惊魂

ALTERNATIVE TITLE The Caged Butterfly

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN China

RELEASE DATE 3 April 2026

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