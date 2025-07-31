Tasya and Salim are an engaged couple in the midst of planning their wedding. They return to his ancestral home after the death of his last blood relative: an aunt.

But the home hides a horrible secret. A restless ghost haunts Tasya, and she must help the spirit achieve peace before it takes over her life and threatens her marriage.

It’s a big call, but I am confident with this. This is, hands down, the best and creepiest Indonesian horror movie of 2025 - and unless (Joko) Anwar comes out with an absolute doozy or a surprise release of Satan’s Slave 3, then I don’t think anything will beat this.

I’m going to keep this short and sweet, because I would rather you watch this film than spend too much time with this review, but honestly I haven’t enjoyed an Indonesian horror film like this in a long time - even The Demon’s Bride, which was a damn good film, isn’t a patch on how creepy this one is.

What makes this creepy?

Atmosphere. It’s pure atmosphere. From its lighting to its postproduction work, it’s set design and the music, all of it combines to provide an eerie, uncomfortable feeling while watching the film.

And it’s not just the horror. I liked the way the movie makes the audience feel uncomfortable about photographer Febri’s unwanted advances on our bride to be. The reaction of the other characters in the movie really help to highlight this too.

The theme of the “butterfly” is explained late in the movie, and once it does, their presence makes complete sense to the viewer. They’re not just a pretty symbol; they represent something very important to the ghost in the film.

This movie does something unique for Indonesian horror, it doesn’t rely on religion. Well strictly speaking, that’s not true - there are Chinese style religious ceremonies in this movie, but it’s great that the Chinese diaspora in Indonesia is recognised in a horror film.

I still haven’t explained what I found creepy about the film other than the atmosphere, have I? Well, I found the progressive possession of Tasya to be especially creepy, definitely after she starts to wear the butterfly pin in her hair. When the engaged couple discover the dead body in the walls and realise they need to conduct a ceremony to satisfy the ghost, the audience is then treated to this outstanding supernatural scene where we travel through the tragic memories and afterlife of the ghost. I really liked these scenes.

This is all brought to life by a fine performance from Zulfa Maharani in only her second horror movies - the first being Qorin which turned her from a supporting actress in romance movies into the leading lady. She’s got a knack for horror, and I’d love to see her star in more flicks, especially if they’re going to be as good as this.

I highly recommend The Butterfly House.

GENRE Horror

DIRECTOR Paul Agusta

STARRING Zulfa Maharani, Morgan Oey, Jourdy Pranata, Verdi Solaiman

ORIGINAL TITLE Pernikahan Arwah

ALTERNATIVE TITLE The Butterfly House

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN Indonesia

RELEASE DATE 27 February 2025

