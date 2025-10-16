Soriya is a budding manga artist looking for inspiration for her debut novel. Alongside her boyfriend Daichi, she returns to her homeland of Cambodia to reconnect with her long lost Aunt who lives in an infamous apartment complex called Metta.

Everything goes well at first, but after she encounters a ghostly little girl in her dream, a series of deaths and murders occur, and everything traces back to Soriya and her dead mother.

Here is something novel, a horror movie from Cambodia. I’ve seen several Cambodian horror movies in the past (Seven Days Returned, The Last Tag and Ghost Possession) and haven’t found any of them to be amazing. If you were curious about what Cambodian horror was like, think of it as mix between modern Thai and 90’s Hong Kong with inspiration from popular J-horror and modern Taiwanese films.

Quite a mix. It also means it has no real identity for itself too.

And indeed, this movie suffers from that lack of identity. It starts off in Japan and features several Japanese cast members, with a fair chunk of the dialogue in this movie also being in Japanese (alongside Khmer and the sporadic English dialogue). It then feels a lot like the J-horror film Building N, mixed with Taiwan’s The Tenant Downstairs, Indonesia’s Satan’s Slaves 2 and the gritty environment of every Hong Kong film of the pre-handover era.

That means it’s the building that’s the main focus of the film. Well the building and the spirits that live within it. (I was also going to compare it to China’s Yinyang Mansion, but - you know - that’s Chinese and there are no spirits or ghosts in that film!).

But for a 90-minute movie, this is so slow. Straight away we know that the Metta apartments are going to be some creepy thing (obviously Dan, that’s what the movie is about) but the frustration sets in when the taxi driver (Jam - such a cool character) gets all worried when he realises where his passengers want to go.

Follow me on "X"

Then there are the typical red herrings that I started identifying and wondering if they were going to be important to the plot. For example - the real estate agent and Soriya’s Aunt. For sure I thought they were fakes who were going to trick her. Then I remember I wasn’t watching a Chinese movie.

If you are familiar with Thai films, you’ll know that some of them can get very creepy. Thai filmmakers are excellent at building atmosphere and using techniques to unsettle the audience. At times, this movie gives off vibes of Thai films. The dark hallways, the creepy photos (hello Shutter!) and the ‘punishment room’.

Follow me on "Bluesky"

But then the movie channels Satan’s Slaves 2 and introduces some kind of cult that does something based on some spirit that’s never explained to the audience and by the end of the film you’re just supposed to nod along and go “yeah, okay” as the final scene rolls around with Soriya drinking a glass of milk.

Sorry, but all I could think was “WTF!”

I probably could have forgiven this if the movie wasn’t a bit of technical mess though. Specifically, it’s the audio, and unless I managed to watch a poorly mixed version, the soundtrack is atrocious. Sometimes you can’t hear the dialogue (it wasn’t for subtitles, I wouldn’t have known people were talking at some parts of the movie), sometimes the music is so loud that when dialogue is spoken the mixing goes all wacky (official movie making term). Other times it feels like the movie is in mono. What went so wrong here? And let’s not get started on the strange aspect ratio used for the movie as well.

GENRE Horror Thriller

DIRECTOR Sokyou Chea, Inrasothythep Neth

STARRING Thanet Thorn, Yoshihiko Hosoda, Sveng Socheata

ORIGINAL TITLE អ្នកស្នងអគារ

ALTERNATIVE TITLE Tenement: The Heir of the Building

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN Cambodia

RELEASE DATE 14 November 2024

Leave a comment