Sulastri is under pressure from her husband to have a child. She visits a black magic shaman who tells her she will give birth to twin girls - one will be ugly and evil while the other will be kind. Upon giving birth, Sulastri’s husband rejects the ugly child and kills it.

But by doing this, he has broken Sulastri’s pact with the devil, which states she must raise both children until they are 10 with love and care. Their surviving child, Kumala, ends up disabled and is mercilessly bullied by her parents and the villagers. But as Kumala approaches her tenth birthday, her dead twin Sumala visits her, promising that she can help her get revenge on everyone who has wronged her.

Imagine being a popular, recognised actress and having every scene you’re in stolen by the youngest cast member. Because that’s exactly what happens in this film.

I’m just going to say it off the bat before I talk about the film - every scene featuring Luna Maya and the guy who plays her husband is horrible over-acted. The first 20-30 minutes of the movie is such a chore to get through thanks to those two, but finally once we see Kumala, played by Makalya Rose Hilli, in action, she blows the two of them out of the water.

Every scene featuring this girl is outstanding, so much so that she plays a dual role of both Kumala and Sumala, and when she does that she is both the best and second best actor on the screen in that scene.

OK, enough about how horrible Luna Maya is, let’s talk about how awesome the movie is.

If you’re a fan of revenge films, specifically women revenge film, I think you might really like this. Except in Sumala’s case, the woman is actually a 10 year old girl who goes on a brutal killing screen, including my favourite scene of the film that involved her setting up four decapitated bodies in a cross shape, with a spike in the middle containing the four heads. That shot was simply awesome.

But as is now common in Southeast Asian horror, the blood is mostly digital effects done in post-production, and it honestly looks awful, such as when Luna Maya gets her leg sliced open. It looks terribly fake, as does almost all the other wound effect used in the movie.

The review feels like a compliment sandwich in reverse. Terrible acting by the lead is balanced by the awesome performance of the young girl and some of her killing scenes, which is then let down by the digital blood and wound effects.

So close, yet so far. And if this means anything, this is supposedly based on a true event. Creepy.

I’ll give this one 3 ghosts out of 5. Blame Luna Maya for that.

Genre Horror

Director Rizal Mantovani

Starring Luna Maya, Darius Sinathrya, Makayla Rose Hilli

Original Title Sumala

Alternative Title N/A

Country of Origin Indonesia

Release Date 26 September 2024

