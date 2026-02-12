Dara is an actress making her horror movie comeback after a messy public divorce. At the premiere of her new movie, the spirit doll from the set appears to latch to her daughter, causing a tragic accident resulting in her death.

Devastated, she resorts to black magic for solace, and her daughter spirit is reborn into the doll resulting in some terrible scenarios for Dara and her ex-husband. And a whole bunch of other people.

Yet another Indonesian doll movie from one of 2025’s busiest directors - no, not Rizal Mantovani but Azhar Kinoi Lubis, who directed Mangkujiwo and the Demon’s (Bride) and Devil’s Bride movies. I am not too crash hot on his work and this movie just proves my point that he is a good but not great director.

Then again, it could just be the kind of movie this is. Dara is not a likeable character or mother. If anything, she comes across as insincere and neglectful, handballing off all child rearing duties to the nanny. Her ex-husband isn’t much better. With two horrible lead characters, it becomes impossible to connect with anything in this movie, even the kid!

Thank God the cast is good looking, because the doll is hideously ugly! The reaction of the two hairdressers in the movie pretty much sums up everyone’s thoughts!

This is technically a slasher film that is trying to copy The Doll 3. It even tries to copy one of the kills from that movie - or attempted kills, that being the steam room scene - but everything it does is just a shadow of that film.

Sure, it has gore, kills and a higher death count. But it’s not a better movie. Watch The Doll 3 instead.

2 Ghosts

GENRE Horror

DIRECTOR Azhar Kinoi Lubis

STARRING Anya Geraldine, Samuel Rizal, Anantya Rezky Kirana

ORIGINAL TITLE Spirit Doll

ALTERNATIVE TITLE N/A

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN Indonesia

RELEASE DATE 1 June 2023

