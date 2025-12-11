A snake infestation occurs in a shabby looking factory that is processing pig meat to make into sausages. The head of security at the factory has been deliberately baiting the snakes - including several very very large constrictors and pythons - for the purpose of catching them to make money.

As is normal in these films, a band of factory workers must work out how to stop the snakes and the head of security before they all die and enjoy a happy ending where humans and snakes live in harmony.

Or not.

I love it when a movie title is so accurate you know exactly what you’re getting yourself in for. Sure, it might be super generic - like when you go to the supermarket and you have the choice between Just Juice Tropical Delight Plus or No Name Fruit Juice - but it’s definitely a lot of fun!

China are the masters of creature features. They pump out so many of these web movies every year, and they progressively get better and better. This year alone we have had the awesome Snake Island Python (which if you squint really hard, you’ll be mistaken for thinking these movies were filmed at the same factory) [Editor Dan note: this movie is from 2022, I just watched it in 2025] and the utterly brilliant Anaconda Island where a primary school was situated right next to the town’s red-light district! And that’s just a handful of movies from 2025 - I am not even talking about the movies from the previous years!

When it comes to reviewing these movies though, it’s kind of a moot point. They’re fun, they’re always fun. They all have a very clear bad guy, a very clear damsel in distress and a very clear message - which always seems to revolve around money, greed and not messing with nature.

What this movie excels at is looking like it has a higher budget than it really does. The snakes look fantastic! In previous Chinese snake movies, the CGI was very basic. Repeated textures and mirrored geometry in the snake compositions gave away their clear CGI nature, but in this film these snakes look fantastic!

On top of that is the set that’s used. It would appear that this movie was filmed in Thailand - which is odd as there is a movie city built in China specifically for films like this. But no doubt all those locations have been utterly exhausted and it’s time to look elsewhere, and this abandoned looking factory - just touched up with a bit of glitzy Chinese style CGI - is a perfect location. You can tell its abandoned as the grass is over a meter tall in some scenes!

There is another thing that’s fresh with this film too: the content.

The movie opens with something extremely rare for a Chinese movie - a warning that the film is suitable for 18 and over due to strong violence. Now, strong violence is nothing new for Chinese cinema - just check out the film Operation Red Sea - but warning the audience about it is new. Films in China are either approved or banned; there is no in the middle. That means movies containing strong violence are approved for all age viewing. Kind of strange for a country that likes to control media content, but it is what it is.

And that violence is glorious! From bodies being ripped apart, to necks being slit and people being eaten alive by the snakes - the violence here will be perfect for those with blood lust. For those of you with normal lust, you even get quite a few sexual references that are very risqué for Chinese cinema including a naked male butt, a female shower scene (with no nudity - check out Inside The Girls for that one!), a reference to a guy using Viagra and having a raging erection and another scene of a man jerking off while watching the women in the shower. Very un-Chinese, but very awesome.

Chinese horror and monster cinema is slowly growing up. Baby steps, but it will get there. And this will be one of the movies that helped it get there.

Check this one out! It’s so fun.

CREEP-O-METER:

If you’re scared of snakes, this one might wig you out. Otherwise, nothing creepy here.

GENRE Snake Movie

DIRECTOR Joshua Chan

STARRING Berg Ng Ting-Yip, Yang Lei, Tan Xin Zer

ORIGINAL TITLE 工厂蛇患

ALTERNATIVE TITLE Snake Infestation in Factory

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN China

RELEASE DATE 9 September 2025

