Putri and Ida are two very different sisters but are after the same goal - they want to find out how their mother died. Her death centers around a strange wig and mannequin factory where workplace accidents caused by a lack of sleep seem to be a bi-daily occurrence!

Alongside their brother Bona, who has the ability to regenerate his body parts, they investigate the ongoings of the factory, allowing themselves to be possessed by the demon who lives there in order to finally stop the curse.

This is such an incredibly difficult movie to describe because almost everything interesting that happens in the film could be considered a spoiler, and for a movie as entertaining - and dare I say as awesome - as this is, it deserves to be experienced firsthand with as little knowledge as possible.

Having said there, there is so much here that deserves discussion!

From the beginning, while the movie certainly feels Indonesian, the obvious influences of Japanese splatter cinema are on display here. This movie is a five-country co-production and amazingly it all fits together without feeling like a generic mess of ideas.

Firstly, for those who follow my reviews of Indonesian cinema, you would know that I despise when religion is thrown into the mix and dominates the film. So, imagine my absolute pleasure to get to the end of the film and not have ANY religious elements thrown into my face! It’s why I really loved The Devil’s Market , and why I really love this film too.

Secondly, I am not usually a fan of body horror movies. I don’t usually enjoy being bodies mutilated and disfigured etc, but the body horror in this movie is done so well, and with a heavy dose of black comedy, that it joins the New Zealand film Grafted as one of the only body horror films (oh and Meatball Machine … and Tokyo Gore Police ) that I enjoyed.

Without giving too much away, the body horror all revolves around the mysterious brother character of Bona. He is a character that the audience is just expected to accept exists as a real being, and the way the two sisters treat him just emphasizes the fact that he being alive is considered ‘normal’ to them!

Then there is possession element. The movie plays this two ways.

One way is that it’s assumed that the sleep deprived workers (and this is where the movie gets its excellent English title from) are kind of hallucinating being possessed due to their lack of rest. The best example of this happens when Putri is alone in that disgusting bathroom where she washes her feet. There is also something to do with the green bottles here as well, but I think I missed what role they played in the factory.

Then there is the actual possession itself. But that’s about as much as I will tell you about this creature.

The movie excels in so many other ways though.

The visual effects are outstanding and some of the best I have seen in Indonesian cinema. My absolute favourite being the scene where Putri is transported into the miniature model of the factory. The effects crew have done an outstanding job achieving a level of realism here, and anyone who experimented with tilt-shift photography would appreciate this.

The characters are just so damn likeable. Putri has taken on the mother role, forced to pay off the mounting debts. What these debts are, we don’t really know. Then we have her idealistic sister Ida, well-educated and the polar opposite of Putri, who turns into a type of Nancy Drew character.

Then there is the factory owner, a woman called Maryati played by a male actor who excels in cross-dressing type roles. When we are first introduced to her, confusion is instant! “I thought this was a female character!” was my first reaction. But as the movie progresses, you realise that the casting choice is nothing short of brilliant. There is also another male actor filling in the role of a female character in the film as well.

Where I was left confused was the overall messaging of the movie. What we have here is a factory that produces a product that no-one seems to buy. We are never shown the items being shipped out, or any type of conversations with customer.

No one ever mentions where the “hair” comes from either. But we certainly find out later about it!

The biggest theme of the movie though is perhaps the one that more politically inclined reviews will pick up on instantly. They’ll probably say this is a critique on capitalism and how the rich enslave the working class to do the dirty work.

I see it differently. It’s more of a critique on communism to me. Where everyone works to death for the common goal, chants the same ideologies in unison and doesn’t dare to lash out at its oppressor until a strong person, with strong beliefs, comes along.

But I could be wrong. It’s not the first time.

What I am not wrong about is how utterly awesome this film is.

GENRE Horror Fantasy

DIRECTOR Edwin

STARRING Rachel Amanda, Lutesha, Iqbaal Ramadhan

ORIGINAL TITLE Monster Pabrik Rambut

ALTERNATIVE TITLE Sleep No More

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN Indonesia (Japan, Singapore, France, Germany)

RELEASE DATE 14 February 2026

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