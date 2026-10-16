The Arty Dans

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Horror Historian
Oct 17

I haven't seen this one yet but I thought it looked good from the trailers. Thanks for the spoiler free review.

I also enjoyed 'Borderless Fog' by the same director on Netflix. That film isn't a horror but it does have some gruesome deaths along the Indonesia / Malaysia border and a female Indonesian detective trying to find out what's going on.

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