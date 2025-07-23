A young boy living in a village with his grandparents, defies a taboo that prohibits the villagers from whistling at dusk time as it unleashes a terrible curse.

Now with the curse on the loose and targeting him, he must find a way to defeat the curse and return the village back to normal.

If it wasn’t for the synopsis written online, I would have had no idea what this film was about. After about 40 minutes, I felt so clueless watching this and it’s only after I read the synopsis I realised that a throwaway line about 15 minutes into the film was the key part I needed to pay attention to.

Back in 2016, the director of this film created a 14 minute short movie, which was then turned into this film. It seems that watching that short movie before watching this is essential, as it details the plot points more clearly.

But honestly, who would have thought to do that?

By being so confused with the plot - I honestly thought it was something to do with the birds they were catching and racing and not to do with the act of whistling itself - the movie felt so much longer than its 75-minute running time.

Follow me on "X"

That’s an issue because the movie feels refreshingly different. Well, it definitely would have been if it was about the birds! But in the end, this another village curse movie, and those are a dime-a-dozen in Indonesian cinema.

Something I really like about watching Indonesian horror movies is learning new words. In this case, Singsot, the title of the movie, means “whistle”! And there is certainly a lot of whistling in this movie too - and I am guessing had I known the title before I watched the film, then I would have realised that it would have played an important part in the plot.

Follow me on "Bluesky"

So while I might not have engaged with the storyline as much as I should have, and even on reflection of knowing the plot I don’t think it’s that great; I did like the visual elements of the film. Specifically, there is some terrific lighting in the film, as well as the dream/nightmare sequences. I loved the one at the school where Ipung runs into the toilets only to be thrust into a nightmare world. It felt very Silent Hill-ish.

But like anything with child actors, the quality is benchmarked against the weakest performance. While the young boy who plays Ipung does a good enough job, the scenes with his friends will make you want fast forward through this already short film.

I also didn’t quite understand the roles of Wiwik and Agus Pete. He gets possessed at the start of the film because he whistles, but the scene seems to be set during the daytime, which is against what the taboo says! Then everyone in the village seems to avoid these two, but they don’t mention why. Talk about confusing.

GENRE Horror

DIRECTOR Wahyu Agung Prasetyo

STARRING Ardhana Jovin, Landung Simatupang, Sri Isworowati

ORIGINAL TITLE Singsot: Siulan Kematian

ALTERNATIVE TITLE Singsot

A REMAKE OF Singsot (2016, Indonesia - short film)

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN Indonesia

RELEASE DATE 13 March 2025

Leave a comment