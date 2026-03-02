Darwin is a successful photographer with a love of traditional SLR film-based cameras. One night, while his wife Pia is driving them home, she hits a woman walking on the road with their car. Panicked, they flee the scene and try to forget the incident.

But a ghostly woman’s figure keeps appearing in Darwin’s photographs. Worried that the couple is being haunted by a spirit, Pia investigates the identity of the woman, only to discover she’s tied to a horrible incident involving her husband from several years earlier.

Remaking a classic and fan favourite is always fraught with danger. The Americans already did it and the response was as expected: it wasn’t bad, but it didn’t need to exist.

With the Thai original celebrating it’s 20th anniversary back in 2004, it was a surprise to hear the Indonesians were readying a remake. So, how did they do?

Honestly, not that great.

The movie has a message to tell the audience, but it’s happy to wait until the end to deliver it. And that message? It’s about rape culture and sexual assault on university campus.

And what does the movie want you to do with this message?

Absolutely nothing. It doesn’t care if you’re a victim, or the perpetrator. It just wants you to know that these horrible events happen on campus, but it’s no one faults nor is there any support available or education to avoid it. Nothing.

This is more disappointing to me than the absolutely missed opportunity in Joko Anwar’s Grave Torture to condemn religious fundamentalism. If you’re not going to bother going all the way with your message, just don’t bother at all.

This then leads me to something else that annoyed me even more in the film. The fact that the darkroom used in the film was built without a light lock room, sometimes referred to as a maze due to how its built.

The purpose of a light lock room is to ensure sunlight, and other light, doesn’t leak into the darkroom and ruin the photos being developed. No decent, self-respecting photographer would have a darkroom without one… except for our protagonist. How did no one on the production crew stop and think about this detail?

If they can’t get that basic bit right, why would I assume they could get their attempt at messaging right too?

Maybe you’re thinking: the movie could be scary, right?

Maybe I am too desensitized. The ghost in the film reminds me more of Bixian from the dozens of Chinese ‘horror’ movies than anything that is remotely frightening.

I think I was in a bad mood that the movie made such an obvious yet avoidable mistake that I couldn’t immerse myself into the world it was creating. It already made one mistake, what other mistakes was it hiding?

Probably that it didn’t want to modernise itself. I don’t buy, for a moment, that the three men involved in the assault of the girl would wait until their friend arrived to record the event in his film-based camera. They would be shooting the whole thing with their mobile phones from different angles.

Perhaps the movie should have set itself in 2004 like the original did, rather than skipping ahead to the present time.

GENRE Horror Thriller

DIRECTOR Herwin Novianto

STARRING Vino G. Bastian, Anya Geraldine, Niken Anjani

ORIGINAL TITLE Shutter

ALTERNATIVE TITLE Shutter

REMAKE OF Shutter (Thailand, 2004)

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN Indonesia

RELEASE DATE 30 October 2025

