Three tales revolving around legends told at a temple.

The first story involves progressively weird photos that appear to have captured a spirit. The second story is about an emergency hotline operator who may or may not be involved in a terrible crime and the third story is about a trio of women who really, really love dogs.

Really love dogs. I don’t think I can emphasize this one enough.

There are three kinds of horror movies that I detest. Vampires movies, found footage movies and anthologies. I really hate anthologies because just as the story gets interesting, it ends. Boo.

But I think I might like this film.

This one comes from director Shugo Fujii, more well known for his work on Mimicry Freaks and Onpaku. I think he could be a fan of directors like Koji Shiraishi and Jiro Nagae, who both have large filmographies of movies that are big commercial projects and small independent works.

This movie is the first in this series, which is only three movies deep at this point.

The key to anthology movies being good - or at least interesting - is ensuring that the stories are somewhat original and fun to engage with. The first story in this movie is definitely not that. Reminiscent of Shutter, it’s just a rehash of the tried but worn out “scary photograph” trope. It’s even got a Sadako rip-off (OK, it looks nothing like Sadako, but you know what I mean!)

If you can get past that first story, then I think you will be rewarded with two decent tales.

The second story is more of a mystery thriller that slowly reveals itself. This is the story about the emergency operator who receives a call from an apartment where a suicide has occurred. The first half of this story is surprisingly cheerful - the actress just won’t stop smiling! But when the shit hits the fan, she reacts accordingly.

I didn’t mind that story, but the highlight of this movie is definitely the third part. It’s here where we meet an adorable girl, her mother and their dog Parma. A fair portion of this story is shown from the dog’s perspective, and that’s where the first clue of what is happening here kicks in.

Trust me, I won’t spoil it for you, but these women definitely have a thing for dogs.

But there is also where I have an issue with the anthology format. Sure, they seem to love dogs - but we don’t know why! That’s something about this story that I really wanted to know more about.

It’s also an interesting story about psychology and control. But again, it’s not really explored more than at a surface level.

Just remember with movies like this, you aren’t going to get a glitzy production. The acting is adequate, but not awesome. The visual effects do their job well enough - the ghost photos look like early AI creations (thanks for pointing that out Holly), while the dog stuff looks… well canine enough. The blood and gore is relatively subdued, but what’s most annoying is the blurred nudity. If it has to be blurry, why not just leave the actors clothes on?

I know there are better anthology movies out there - like the Three Extremes movie. I don’t think anything will be better than that film, but this one is still a bit of fun if you can find it. Don’t expect glitzy and glamour and you’ll be surprised.

CREEP-O-METER:

Without giving away too many spoilers, there are the typical Japanese “ghost” girls in this movie (think Sadako style) who also use their hair to do things to people. There is a suicide theme which might upset and few people, but the final tale has the most questionable content. Not scary, but squeamish.

GENRE Horror Anthology

DIRECTOR Shugo Fujii, Chikou Ukoshi

STARRING Mai Arakawa, Kawano Yuichi

ORIGINAL TITLE 新解釈番町皿屋敷 お菊寺

ALTERNATIVE TITLE Shin Kaishaku Banchō Sarayashiki - Okiku-dera: Temple

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN Japan

RELEASE DATE 4 October 2023

Leave a comment