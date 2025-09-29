How to describe this movie without giving away too much about what it’s about?

Five friends drive to a remote cabin in the woods (!!) where they are completely isolated from the outside world. One of the friends constantly alludes to the fact that the setting feels like a horror movie.

Then one of the friends is mysterious killed, and the surviving friends discover there is no escape from their predicament.

Or is there? And is their fate completely up to them?

Do you remember the movie The Cabin In The Woods? I am sure you do. Well think of this movie as Indonesia’s version of that film, but obviously different in many parts. The bits that made that movie entertaining are also present here, which leaves me with a conundrum: which movie is better and should I recommend this movie to you?

Without giving away too many spoilers other than what I have already said, the major surprise of this movie is how it deliberaty subverts all the Indonesian horror tropes. In fact, it doesn’t just deliberately do it - it makes explicit reference to it. It’s at that point you know exactly the type of movie you are watching.

As the movie proceeds, you nod along with the characters as they mention what should happen if they were in a movie. In that regard, it’s kind of like the first Scream movie. It appears we have self aware characters who must work out how to survive their scenario.

Where it gets interesting is trying to work out what scenario it is they are surviving. The movie calls about as many horror tropes as it can - it starts off as a slasher, turns into a psychological horror, then a demon possession movie and finally a zombie movie. How does it do all of that? Well, I think it’s best you watch for yourself.

It sounds like I am recommending the film. Well, not so quickly with that.

While I liked the cleverness of the film, especially in the second half when the movie’s “villain” is introduced, it’s the long scenes of exposition - essentially explaining what is happening to the audience - that is frustrating. In this movie, two of the characters take the role of the audience, while one takes the role of storyteller, with the fourth being used to back up the storyteller.

As I said, it’s clever. But it’s also way too long. And it happens multiple times. This is a short movie too, clocking in at 80 minutes without end credits. So when you’re just wanting the movie to move along to its next phase, the movie decides “oh no, not so quickly, I need to explain something to you” and then makes you sit through a long scene of dialogue. At least in later scenes it breaks the dialogue up.

When the movie isn’t referencing other movies - and some of those are very obvious if you love Indonesian horror films - or wishing it was directed by Joko Anwar, there are some genuinely laugh-out-loud scenes in the film. After all, this is a comedy horror. A very black comedy horror.

Am I recommending this film? Yes I am. But be forewarned that unless you know The Cabin In The Woods, you will be a little confused by the first half of the movie. There is also a wonderful reference to my favourite Indonesian horror movie The Forbidden Door, which makes this movie a hybrid between both of those films. If you enjoyed those films, you will find something fun here.

GENRE Black Comedy Horror

DIRECTOR Yusron Fuadi

STARRING Anastasia Herzigova, Winner Wijaya, Putri Anggie

ORIGINAL TITLE Setal Alas!

ALTERNATIVE TITLE The Draft!

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN Indonesia

RELEASE DATE 27 November 2023

