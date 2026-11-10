A group of high school students dare themselves to play the latest urban legend game known as Takaya-sama, where they must stand on the 13th step of a staircase and record the date and name of someone they want dead into a tape recorder.

Then - surprise, surprise - that person ends up dead on said date, but there is a twist. The person who makes the wish also ends up dead!

Two sisters now must investigate how they can stop Sana (whose last name is Takaya and whose tape recorder everyone is using to make their wishes) from taking any more victims while also ensuring that her soul can rest in peace.

Who would have thought that “Everybody’s Song”, which is the original title of the first Sana movie in Japanese, would end up being a franchise with almost yearly installments? I didn’t see it coming, but it’s clear that director Takashi Shimizu did!

From the guy who unleashed Kayako onto the world, he is determined now to make Sana her modern-day replacement. But there is just one little problem with that, it seems that Shimizu keeps throwing her into completely different styles of horror movies, making it hard for her to find the audience and the fanbase that he feels she deserves.

The first Sana movie was this strange mystery type movie involving a boy band, an obsessed fan and a catchy melody that people hum, alongside this scruffy looking detective trying to find the truth. The second movie returns to the usual horror roots that most people associate with J-horror and is my favourite of the series. Set in a high school, it was kind of like an origin story for Sana. It was creepy with a depressing ending that really made you feel sympathy for the titled character. It also allowed Tomoko Hoshi (in the role of Sana) to explore the role more thoroughly, developing her idiosyncrasies and characteristics.

And now we have this strange third movie. This time Shimizu has decided to take a leaf out of his Village Trilogy of films and added an urban legend element into the film, but rather than basing it on an existing urban legend, he has created his own. Not that it’s overly original, borrowing heavily from existing Asian urban legend stories such as “The Cursed 13th Stair” and “The Death Curse Recording”.

Some of you might even think this sounds a bit like the Korean flick Whispering Corridors 3 , but I’ve never seen that film, so I can’t judge.

As someone who loved the second film, I wanted more of that. This tone shift initially took me by surprise, especially considering its almost 30 minutes into the movie before we even see Sana! And then that’s when my opinion of the film shifted and I started to enjoy what I was watching.

The first few death scenes are simple yet well done. The first involves a teacher being flung onto a piano after being hung up by ropes that control the backdrops of a stage. The second is an interesting double suicide that comes out of nowhere but is well explained later on.

Then the movie adds a hook: if you make a wish to Sana, she will fulfil it for you, but it comes at a cost. This is where the movie started to lose itself under the weight of its own rules that it only decides to follow when it feels it makes the most sense for it.

What do I mean by this? Without giving away too many spoilers, the price to pay involves Sana taking the life of the person who makes that wish. Except sometimes she doesn’t do that but instead whisks that person into her dark world. Confused? You will be later on in the film.

Fans of the second film will be excited to return back to family home for yet another face-off as well as the revelation that her brother somehow knows how to stop her. It’s starting to get a bit confusing now. Her simple backstory about her being an odd-school girl who likes to record sounds has now morphed into her being some kind of demonic spirit who possess and kills people.

Thankfully Shimizu remembered her haunting melody.

I’m not sure this is the Sana movie we all wanted or deserved, but first times into the franchise will probably really love this, and then be tragically confused when they decided to watch the original film and its excellent sequel.

Hopefully this franchise ends with this title, but I doubt it. Sana is the new Kayako.

GENRE Horror

DIRECTOR Takashi Shimizu

STARRING Chinzei Suzuka, Anna Hoshino, Tomoko Hoshi

ORIGINAL TITLE だぁれかさんとアソぼ？

ALTERNATIVE TITLE Sana 3, Sana 3: Play With Me

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN Japan

RELEASE DATE 24 July 2026

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