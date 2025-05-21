A new teacher begins her role in substituting for a summer class when one of her students suddenly jump off the roof to her death, and all suspicions point to a mysterious girl in her class named Sana.

Sana is obsessed with capturing, what she calls, a person’s “final sound”. As the new teacher delves deeper into Sana’s past, she uncovers some horrible truths about her tragic life, but she also becomes deeply intertwined in Sana’s new game. What does Sana want from her?

Talk about a complete tone shift from one movie to another, this is almost like watching a completely different series. Gone is slow build up and the comedy from the first movie - and the musical interludes - and in comes the classic Shimizu style perfected in the Ju-on series.

Fans of his work will be delighted in the end result of this production.

Shimizu has made so many new movies over the last few years that it’s easy to dismiss this title as just another of his experimentations into finding the hottest new J-horror fad. But he has returned to what he knows best - making films about grudges - and suddenly everything old is new again. Although just don’t say the G-word aloud, because even one of the characters makes mention that Sana’s quest for revenge is not about any type of grudge she may hold.

Fans of the first movie, which I did enjoy because it tried to do something new, will appreciate the returning cast. Obviously, Sana returns, but so does her family who play a far bigger role in this movie. The detective from the first movie also makes a comeback looking a lot more disheveled this time around, as does Sana’s teacher.

What I loved the most about this movie, and what I hope you will also love about it, is the genuinely creepy moments scattered throughout. I don’t get scared watching horror movies, but I do get the chills. And this movie left me with a severe case of the chills, starting from the scene when the teacher takes Sana home and has a chat with her parents. The scene loops, the teacher realises she is eating a moldy cake, and all of the sudden we can see that Sana has full captured her into her world. It’s masterful, creepy and signature Shimizu.

Then, as if to challenge himself to creep out the audience even more, the scene in the arcade is just pure terror and really highlights Sana’s power to the viewer. Who is this girl and what is she doing?

Unfortunately, that’s the burning question in this film that will lead to some frustration. Without giving away a spoiler to the film, you are left to question why all of a sudden Sana has returned to continue her “final sound” recording spree. There are some hints to do with her past, the bullying she suffered and the first girl that she killed, but then the link back to the modern times, especially since there isn’t really any reference to the first movie at all, goes unexplained.

Perhaps Shimizu has a Sana 3 planned? I wouldn’t put it past him.

The ending is a bit of a kick in the guts though, especially if you really connect with the characters in this movie. And just like the first movie, make sure you watch the credit sequence at the end to get more insights into some of the scenes during the film.

But for this movie, I will forgive its flaws. I enjoyed it that much that I was willing to just play along with whatever Shimizu wanted me to watch.

That’s why this movie gets 4 ghosts out of 5.

