A film who creates maps is sent back to a location previously captured to update their photos after an image of a mysterious figure appeared in the background. On arrival at the location, they’re met by a woman who claims they won’t make it out alive unless they make a wish and build a stone pillar.

While recapturing the photos, their missing colleague makes an appearance. Their equipment starts to malfunction and one-by-one they are lured into the water, where a sinister being takes their life.

When the Koreans aren’t making zombie films, they’re exploring urban legend tales such as with this movie, based on urban legend of Salmokji Reservoir in Yesan County where stories of malfunctioning GPS signals and creepy sightings have been reported by locals and visitors alike, forming the base of the plot of this legitimately entertaining and creepy film.

I make no secret that I’ve been put off by Korean horror movies over the last five or so years - mostly since the much-hyped release of Peninsula turned out to be such a massive letdown. Korean horror, and in fact Korean cinema in general, turned into Hollywood very quickly after Parasite was showered with Oscar awards, and it’s been downhill ever since in regard to entertaining films.

A country that produced such awesome horror films in the 2000s such as Phone , the Whispering Corridors series, The Wailing and - one of my personal favourites - The Red Shoes , was now producing overly slick zombie productions. That’s no shade on the Train to Busan - that’s awesome - but everything that came after it was so ho-hum.

But lately I have been enjoying the more mid-tier Korean horror output that I fell in love with two decades ago. Korea didn’t stop making them, somehow, I just stopped watching them. But I am righting that wrong, and this movie is part of my redemption arc of falling back in love with Korean horror movies.

And guess what? I really enjoyed this one.

I live in a country where urban legends are only decades old and not very scary. We don’t have this rich tapestry of stories like this. There are no Australian ghosts, except for the Moogai and the Bunyip. And, of course, drop bears - but that’s only something we invented to scare Americans. Because of this, films based on urban legends aren’t high on my watchlist.

I mention this because I wish Australia had an urban legend like the one in this film. That would be awesome. A body of water where a mysterious figure lives who lures people and then takes their life. The figure creates doppelgangers to trick people and that’s how it strikes. Simple yet effective. Throw in a creepy old woman with a tragic backstory and you’ve got yourself an entertaining film!

But it’s not an entertaining film without immersion, and for someone like me who loves the filmmaking process just as much as the experience of watching films, it was some of the camera techniques used in the film that impressed me the most - specifically the 360-camera footage. Drones have added another layer to modern films - allowing low to medium budget filmmakers to include wide, sweeping aerial shots for cheap - but I think that’s nothing on what the 360 camera offers in this film. It’s surreal and abstract, and when a movie is trying to build a creepy atmosphere, this is just the cherry on the top!

I realised I haven’t spoken too much about this film in this review, but more about my experience with Korean cinema and urban legends. That’s not because this movie was boring or that I didn’t enjoy it. It’s quite the opposite - it’s because this movie has helped me re-engage with a cinema that I long though was lost to the Hollywoodification of K-cinema.

I have an issue with the movie’s fumbled ending, but that didn’t stop me from enjoying what I watched beforehand.

GENRE Horror Thriller

DIRECTOR Lee Sang-min

STARRING Kim Hye-yoon, Lee Jong-won, Kim Jun-han

ORIGINAL TITLE 살목지

ALTERNATIVE TITLE Salmokji: Whispering Water

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN Korea

RELEASE DATE 23 April 2026

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