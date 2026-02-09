If you know the game, then you know about 50% of what happens in this movie.

James receives a mysterious letter from his dead partner Mary, asking him to return to Silent Hill - a place where they met and tried to start a life together.

Upon arrival to Silent Hill, he finds it has been consumed by fire and destroyed by floods, rendering the once bustling town abandoned. How he never heard about this happening is anyone’s guess - considering the timeframe of events - but let’s ignore that obvious plot hole.

This is not the Silent Hill that James remembers. Monsters lurk through the town, while a small collection of other human inhabitants attempt to hinder him in his goal of finding Mary.

The aim of this review is not to pile onto the shit this movie has already received in certain fanatical online forums who are more obsessed with completely criticizing and demonizing the director rather than taking a moment to step back and try to understand the filmmaking process.

This is by no means a great film, but it is good IF you are prepared to acknowledge the filmmaking process behind it and not constantly refer to the game it’s based on.

And I understand that’s extremely difficult. I am a massive fan of the Silent Hill game franchise. I was there on Day One for the Australian release of the second game on PS2 (I’ve still got my special edition), I bought the PS3 HD collection and the recently released PS5 remaster. I love the story of Silent Hill 2, but I am not obsessively obsessed with every little detail of it.

Having said that, I don’t appreciate when things seemed to be changed for no real reason other than creative license. The game story of James and Mary made enough sense for a game: a seemingly loving husband mourning the sudden death of his wife Mary - yes wife, not girlfriend - return to their special place: the Lakeview Hotel in Silent Hill where their last happy memory was made.

In the movie Mary is now a resident of Silent Hill - in fact she belongs to an elite cabal of mysterious cultists. We know who they are from the game series, but Mary has never belonged to them. What we unwillingly get in this movie is a subplot around this cult and what they did to Mary. So unnecessary and so unwanted.

And there’s all the changes to the three main female co-characters from the game: Angela, Laura and Maria. In the game they had specific roles to play in their interactions with James. While Angela’s connection to James was loose at best (let’s agree it was non-existent), the way they’ve all been tied together in the movie is utterly frustrating. I can admit, from a storytelling perspective, it does make some sense. But these are established characters loved by millions around the world and changing their motivations leaves a bitter taste in my mouth.

And perhaps I shouldn’t even mention about the complete downgrading of the roles of Eddie and Pyramid Head, but it has to be said: why is Eddie even in this movie? He has one scene and that’s it! Absolutely no point. And the secret behind Pyramid Head is virtually given away the moment we see him on the screen. Even the person I was watching the movie with - who doesn’t know anything about the games - guessed it right away!

But the movie does do a lot of other things right. And that needs to be acknowledged. Visually the movie looks like the areas in the game with some exceptions - Heaven’s Night has gone from a kind of strip club to more of a night club, the hospital is far bigger than it should be while the hotel doesn’t play as big a role as it’s supposed to. The iconic opening scene in the bathroom with the walk down to the cemetery to meet Angela is still there though!

It also might take too long, but the music from the game finally makes an appearance at the end. It was an awesome soundtrack from Akira Yamaoka, and it’s great to hear some of his tunes here. But the less we say about the ending, the better.

I do understand it’s hard to go past some of the changes. For example, the most threatening monster James meets in the movie is the first one: the armless creature who spits acid from its chest. It’s established that it can do some quick and nasty damage. But the actual frightening creatures from the game are either not present or have no effect on James. Pyramid Head being the best example. It’s established from his first scene that he isn’t a threat to James at all, and that’s just plain wrong.

I also understand that some people have commented about the character costumes, and specifically Maria and her wig. But this is an actress playing four roles in the movie, so kind of hard for her to get away without some kind of make-up buggery. Also the fact that Maria is overexaggerated in the movie doesn’t help. And also also the fact that technically her character is pointless in the movie, as the person she represents in the game is NOT the same person she represents in the movie. Although you could argue that she is actually an extension of the Mary we meet at the start of the movie who is trying to escape Silent Hill. If that’s the case, I am not sure that the link is clear enough there.

I say make up your own mind but keep this thought in the back of your head: this is NOT the worst movie ever made. It’s not even the worst game to movie adaptation ever made. In no circumstances, anywhere in the world, is this a bad movie. It just had an unnatural weight of expectation that couldn’t be fulfilled and now the director is receiving death threats from a group of immature, so-called fans of the game because he didn’t dare to make a 1:1 replica.

CREEP-O-METER:

Ignoring the excessive CGI used for background elements and some of the monsters, the use of practical/make up effects for some creatures is suitably creepy and fits within the vibe of Silent Hill. The nightmare worlds are well crafted and add a scene of dread. There are themes of religious cults, murder and sexual assault.

GENRE Horror Mystery

DIRECTOR Christophe Gans

STARRING Jeremy Irvine, Hannah Emily Anderson, Evie Templeton

ORIGINAL TITLE Return to Silent Hill

ALTERNATIVE TITLE Silent Hill 3

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN France, USA, Serbia

RELEASE DATE 22 January 2026

