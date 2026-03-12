Set a few years after the first movie where the timeline has changed and now Asuka, one of the original survivors, has swapped places with someone else from the land of the dead. Takahiro, her obvious crush, is desperately looking for her and stumbles across a group of students at an amusement park who have been trapped in a new body search game.

Except this time Takahiro and Asuka think they know how to permanently end the game and its evil curse. But will it be at the expense of these five new victims?

As a horror movie fan, I am used to horror movies I enjoy being turned into cash cows, and then slowly losing their appeal. It happened with the Friday the 13th movies, with Halloween, Saw, Final Destination and Scream. Other than action fans, who can boast endless Mission Impossible and Fast and the Furious sequels, we are the only set of fans subjected to endless, pointless, cash cow sequels.

And don’t think this is exclusive to western horror either - Asia does their fair share of pointless sequels too. Japan with their countless The Ring/Sadako and Ju-on sequels and who can forget the yearly Siccin movies from Turkey.

Now that we’ve established that this movie is a pointless cash-cow, let’s explore the reasons why it is. Firstly, the movie opens up with a detailed recap of the first film. It’s as if it knows that title wasn’t that memorable and desperately wants to jog your attention as to why you might have liked it in the first place.

I admit, it worked for me. I did like the first movie but my memory of it was very vague.

But that recap is also there as a reminder that this movie is just going to mess up everything you think you know about the lore of the first movie. It was supposed to be just an urban legend. But now it’s a full-on curse, with a deep history and multiple characters who act as gamemasters - such as that stone woman.

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And, of course, this is where it gets confusing for anyone who wants to play along at home, and why I am convinced this is strictly a movie for a teenage audience. As a teen, you can ignore plot holes and things and don’t make sense, and you can spend hours upon hours theorising via online forums about what the stone face means and what the red stone represents.

In reality? “Ain’t nobody got time for dat!”

When your movie starts to need a gantt chart and multiple Reddit posts to keep track of it, you know you’ve gone and goofed up.

The movie itself feels like just a replication of part one, only now it skips most of the fun of the first movie - which was the repeated and countless deaths of the characters - and replaces it with a tedious sequence involving the characters travelling to an island shaped like a hand and easily - and I mean easily - discovering the secret location of the Place of the Beginning.

Tedious is a great word to describe most of this movie. A tedious cash-cow designed to appeal to a teen audience who want just enough horror, but don’t want to be scared by anything.

The first movie was definitely not aimed at, or made for, me but I did enjoy it for what it was - an interesting take on the time-loop genre. This movie has just complicated something that was so simple, and then to top it off it hints at a third movie that will make even less sense, as the characters will no doubt find a way to stop the red woman (until the fourth movie at least) by reading a bunch of 2chan posts that just so happen to exist for no reason other than ‘movie’.

I’m so tired of this.

GENRE Horror

DIRECTOR Eiichiro Hasumi

STARRING Kanna Hashimoto, Gordon Maeda, Kaito Sakurai, Marin Honda

ORIGINAL TITLE カラダ探し THE LAST NIGHT

ALTERNATIVE TITLE Re/Member: The Last Night

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN Japan

RELEASE DATE 5 September 2025

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