A team of designers working on turning an old mansion full of relics into a museum stumble across a hidden dungeon. Inside they find evil relics, specifically a keris - an Indonesian dagger - that contains a powerful curse.

One of the team members cuts herself on the dagger, unleashing the vengeful spirit within that demands the blood of seven victims before it is satisfied.

Who will die and who will survive? Only the dagger will decide.

The premise of this movie is top notch. It’s definitely a refreshing storyline for Indonesian horror cinema, even if it does end up as just another possession film - at least the journey to the possession is a different to what I’ve seen.

And for about the first half of the film, things are really looking up for this one. A large cast of victims - most of which you will guess the order of their deaths - and a huge house full of antiques you would think could make interesting props, weapons or torture devices.

But instead, the focus is only on the dagger (and spoiler: at the end the tablet that holds the instructions for the dagger) and the action only happens in about four of the rooms in the house. In the end, the large mansion ends up feeling like claustrophobic inner-city apartment.

I was excited when I found out that Shareefa Daanish was in this. She was in the very first Indonesian horror movie I watched - Macabre (Rumah Darah) - as the forever young matriarch of a pack of cannibals who target a group of tourists from Jakarta. It was a bloody movie, but it was fantastic. But her part in this film is anything but. And why does she keep mixing in English words with her Indonesian? Is it some kind of reference to the fact that rich Indonesians would speak this way and she is trying to match the level of the brother and sister in the movie? It’s just jarring, exactly like it is in Philippine cinema.

The initial possession scene in the dungeon is about the only real highlight of the film. After that, we get the usual. CGI blood and gore effects that look really obvious, a headless corpse that clearly still has its unheadless actor in it, dead characters still breathing and one of the worst argument scenes I’ve seen in a while where all the actors completely overdo their actions, making it more reminiscent of theatre than cinema.

I like the director of this film - Rizal Mantovani - but four of the last five films I’ve seen from him - Petak Umpet, Jurnal Risa, The Train of Death and now this - have been terrible while Sumala was only just bareable. He directed 7 movies plus a TV series in 2024. Perhaps he should cut back on his workload and aim to deliver quality - like he did with Kuntilanak back in 2006 - instead of quantity.

Such a solid premise completely undone by the rushed execution of the end product. Bring back practical effects and give yourselves an extra few weeks during production and the results would have been far more enjoyable rather than forgettable.

This scores 2 ghosts out of 5, but was sitting at around 4 ghosts at the 30-minute mark during the initial possession scene. It just went downhill, and fast, from there.

Genre Horror

Director Rizal Mantovani

Starring Susan Sameh, Shareefa Daanish, Ajil Ditto

Original Title Pusaka

Alternative Title Heirloom

Country of Origin Indonesia

Release Date 18 July 2024

