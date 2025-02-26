…and it looks horrendously awful.

But don’t take my written word for it, take my word in video form instead!

Join me as I watch this trailer and give you some valuable information about the film.

EDIT: The video was blocked on YouTube (as you can see below) due to a copyright claim. Good - it looked shit anyway.

Releases on the 7th March 2025 in Indian cinemas. But honestly, it looks so awful, who would want to watch this?

Follow me on "X"

Follow me on "Bluesky"

#shockmania #horrormovies #horror #foundfootage #tamil #tamilcinema #youtube #india

Leave a comment