Wrong, they don’t. A shit movie is a shit movie, and it should be treated as such. But since this is the new year, let’s try and find something positive about this disaster of a movie.

Do you want to know what this one is about? Then you’re in luck, because I am about to tell you.

A divorced, recovering alcoholic editor working on the most irritating soap commercial you’ve ever seen, inherits a collection of film spools after his late father passes away.

Those film spools feature the unedited and unfinished “first ever” Filipino horror movie - a silent film about some kind of witch who possesses a man who kills his family. It doesn’t matter what it’s about, because the way he edits it makes no sense.

Anyway, alongside his daughter, they work together to finally finish the movie so she can upload it to her YouTube channel. Let that sink in - the most historic piece of Filipino horror cinema is destined to be released on YouTube channel with a few thousand subscribers.

That’d be like if Shockmania released a movie, right?

Ridiculing myself, nice. Who said I can’t take the piss out of my own YouTube channel!

It’s really easy to rip on how poor and stupid this movie is, from the annoying cast of characters - specifically that little weasel Jeff and his whole “I’m going to report this” attitude - to the admittedly hot daughter who can’t focus on anything for more than eight seconds; to the ridiculous timeline of the movie in the plot. How can the movie be “over 100 years ago” and filmed by the dead Grandfather, who wouldn’t have been more than 80 years old when he died? Where is the logic there?

Well, there is none, and you’re not supposed to paying that much attention to the film to notice that gapping plot hole, but this is supposed to be a positive review, so let’s start that.

By the way, before we continue, I do have one more annoyance. Well, its more of an observation. But when a Filipino movie begins with a VIVA logo at the start, but doesn’t end with the word MAX, you know you’re not in a for a good time. Or at the very least, there won’t be any boobs. Bring back the VivaMAX horror films!

Speaking of boobs, the first positive about the film is Beanca Binene, or Bea Binine as she is credited as. This very attractive Philippine actress takes the lead female role of Rea, the daughter. While her character is ridiculously annoying - such as the aforementioned YouTube bit and the scene where she breaks the film splicer and joiner - she is easy on the eyes. Fans of Filipino horror movies - and I know you exist somewhere - would recognise her from 2024’s Pasahero, which wasn’t a bad film, and Nokturno, which I haven’t seen yet.

She can act and that’s important. One positive thing unlocked so far.

However, I need to talk about the language this movie is presented in. Filipino’s do this weird thing called Taglish, where the insert random English words into their sentences. This movie goes one step further - close to half of the damn movie is in English. That means whole sentences, not just random words, are in English. And, of course, the distributor who loaded the film onto Netflix decided those HARD-TO-UNDERSTAND ENGLISH SENTENCES didn’t require any subtitles. So, there will be large chunks of the movie you’ll simply not understand because of their pronunciation of the so-called ‘English’. Great artistic choice that was.

This movie gives an often-unseen insight into the world of an editor. Now, to be fair, it’s not like Cyril, our main guy, was actually doing much editing anyway. When he is on his digital workstation you can see him move a few nodes and poorly chroma key the green background off the soap model. And on side note, WTF is that soap commercial they are making anyway?

However, when the movie heads into the analogue editing phase - that is when they are editing the actual film reels rather than digital files - we, the audience, get a peek of how it used to be done using a splicer and sticky tape. No one said it was glamourous or perfect, but it’s still fun to watch. I am little disappointed we didn’t get to see him stamp the end of the film reels with a cigarette.

On a side note to this - how is it that he inherits a so-called unfinished copy of the film that only seems to be half a dozen reels, yet goes to “look for the ending” in the studio’s archive room? I told you this movie made no sense.

For my final positive thing about the film, because I am struggling with more than three talking points, is the use of the Hitchcock Zoom. For those who don’t know, this is a camera technique where the subject in front of the camera is “still” while the background either shrinks or expands. It’s an excellent technique made famous by Alfred Hitchcock and involves the cameraman walking either backward or forwards at the same pace as he zooms the lens in or out. This is a difficult shot to replicate, especially in analogue, but the result is spectacular.

It’s my favourite type of movie shot. Some people like the Wilhelm Scream, I love the Hitchcock Zoom. I always said I would love any film that uses this technique, and while this movie uses it - briefly at the end because it’s obvious the cameraman can’t hold it long enough (although they should have just done it in post-production) - I am going to break my rule of loving every movie that uses it.

I hate this movie, and no amount of Hitchcock Zooming will fix it. It’ll just give me whiplash.

Now, there might be people out there who did enjoy this film. Indeed, the TMDb rating is 52% and it has a 2.9 out of 5 on Letterboxd. But it’s still a shit film for so many more reasons that I have time to list.

But to summarise, those reasons are:

The illogical timeline of the silent movie and who made it

The flip-flopping of the spoken language without appropriate subtitles

The annoying characters

The silly Chinese horror movie style ending (no spoilers although I am tempted to save you the effort)

The fact that the movie is inspired by a real silent film, but this was the best they could muster up

GENRE Horror

DIRECTOR Nikolas Red

STARRING Sid Lucero, Bea Binene, Rafa Siguion-Reyna

ORIGINAL TITLE Posthouse

ALTERNATIVE TITLE N/A

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN Philippines

RELEASE DATE 20 August 2025

