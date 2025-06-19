Don’t want to read? Watch a video of the review here .

WARNING: Slightly NSFW images are used in this review.

A group of idiots, pretending to be friends but who are clearly mortal enemies, travel to the countryside to lazily complete a bunch of kindergarten-esque renovations to a run-down house where a young Popeye used to live.

Apparently, the adult Popeye dislikes their attempt at a renovation, so he gladly and without any real reason starts to kill them off until they mash his head into a pulp.

I don’t remember any of that in the cartoons.

“Old man yells at cloud!” That’s me right now.

If you read my review of Morgan Killer Doll, I said something about giving the movie a one-star for clickbait. And now I will do the same for this utter piece of shit of digital bytes.

This isn’t a movie. I mean, it IS a movie, but it’s not a movie. It’s not a movie any sane person, or person over 14 years old, should watch.

Did you watch Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare? Do you remember how pointless and vile the whole movie was? Then you know exactly what this movie is like too.

The movie starts off on the wrong foot with ITN major shareholder Danielle Scott being killed in her 40 millionth movie, while two horrible tattoo-covered ‘actors’ playing the roles of YouTubers decide to have sex in the middle of a dimly lit haunted location.

They obviously get killed too because, you know, you should never have sex in a horror movie.

It gets worse when we are introduced to not one, but two cheating couples, and an admittedly very attractive red head who interestingly refuses to wear a bra in the movie, resulting in her nipples poking out for most of her screentime.

The rest of her screentime is taken up by her being nude in a bathtub while Popeye both kills her and fondles her breast. That scene is both stupid and rollickingly hilarious.

I think we are at a point where creating a horror cast of twenty somethings who all hate each other and would never be friends in real life it over, surely? The new Final Destination movie does the cast of characters so right - hopefully it inspires a new bunch of horror screenwriters to writer better characters who are more believable as friends.

If I am required to say something nice about this film, then perhaps the only good thing is the animated intro that explains the story, similar to what ITN did with the Winnie The Pooh movie. By moving the complex part of the movie (i.e. the coherent story) to an animated non-sequitur at the beginning of the film means that ITN can just recycle one of their 3 horror movie slasher plots.

This movie is so lazy that the filmmaker didn’t even bother to show a can of spinach - one of Popeye’s most iconic elements - until about an hour into the movie. And his other iconic element - the massive forearms - aren’t even that pronounced. He just looks like he has big, bulky arms. They didn’t even get the style of the pipe right.

And Olive Oyl is his sister? GFTO with this shit.

I hate this movie. And I am very close to hating ITN.

GENRE Horror Slasher

DIRECTOR William Stead

STARRING Emily Mogilner, Connor Powles, Steven Murphy

ORIGINAL TITLE Popeye’s Revenge

ALTERNATIVE TITLE N/A

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN UK

RELEASE DATE 5 May 2025

