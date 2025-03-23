An abandoned spinach canning factory at the docks is the home to “The Slayer Man” urban legend - a violent sailor who kills anyone who dares to enter.

With the factory earmarked for development, a group of student filmmakers spend the night hoping to catch a glimpse of the sailor man and end up getting a lot more than they bargained for!

This is both an easy and a tough movie to review. Easy in the fact that everyone is going to instantly write it off as a “cash grab public domain crappy slasher flick”, and tough in the fact that if you semi-enjoyed the film, such as I did, justifying why you should watch is going to be difficult.

In a sea of slasher films, especially this new sub-genre of public domain horror, this is rather unremarkable. It’s full of cliches - like going up the stairs instead of out the front door and having the typical old guy “you’re all doomed” character - some of the acting is terrible, the blood looks like water and Popeye’s face make-up appears to be rubber.

Yet, under all of that, is a kind of charming film. Charming in the way like when your cat falls off a chair and pretends it meant to do it. It’s accidentally charming.

Follow me on "X"

But it’s also blaringly obvious from the first 10 minutes what the movie is going to be about. You don’t introduce a mysterious character called Olivia and not expect the audience to connect the dots right away.

And again, for yet all of that, watching Popeye smash yet another head in seemingly never gets boring. Maybe that’s all the years of playing Mortal Kombat over and over again and repeating the same death moves that’s desensitised me. And speaking of Mortal Kombat, there is a nice - albeit probably unintentional - reference to a Quan Chi fatality from Mortal Kombat 4 in the film as well. It’s kind of hilarious to watch it on the big screen.

Follow me on "Bluesky"

As was watching the character Lisa’s death. The pure definition of madness, doing the same thing as another character and expecting a different result.

Although to me, the most boring part was the ending, because that’s when all my assumptions about the movie came true. And that leaves the filmmakers in-between a rock and a hard place. They had to come up with a backstory for Popeye, and they took the most obvious route. But from the looks of the other Popeye movies that are yet to be released, this appears to keep as close to the Popeye lore as it could without being too ridiculous.

At least the story isn’t as stupid and pointless as Piglet.

This gets 2 ghosts out of 5 for ultimately trying really hard but going too predictable at the end. The filmmaker was damned if they did, and damned if they didn’t. Still a commendable effort.

Genre Horror

Director Robert Michael Ryan

Starring Sean Michael Conway, Elena Juliano, Jason Robert Stephens

Original Title Popeye the Slayer Man

Alternative Title Pops the Slayer Man

Country of Origin USA

Release Date 21 March 2025

Leave a comment