A recently married young couple start to experience some strange incidents when Andi, the husband, starts to sleepwalk and breaks out with a skin rash.

As the incidents get more and more disturbing, his wife Maya discovers that the couple has been struck with a deadly curse from someone jealous of their marriage.

But the curse is extremely strong, and the young couple struggle to find a shaman powerful enough to defeat it.

When I was young and starting to get into watching horror movies, my father always said to me that they were “religious propaganda” produced by the church to scare people into loving god.

For a long time, I dismissed his claim - for example how could a movie about zombies or a mask wearing unkillable stalker be religious propaganda? But he wasn’t talking about films like that, he was talking about films with possession, exorcisms, curses and other forms of witchcraft and black magic.

Now, as an adult, I am convinced he was a time traveler from the future who had seen one too many Indonesian horror movies.

Propaganda is the only word I will use to describe this film. In fact, Indonesian horror cinema from the last year or two has been nothing more than Islamic faith propaganda disguised badly as entertainment. If you need more proof, just check out the films Grave Torture and Hell Torture.

This film, Poison Sangga, can be added to that list.

As if it’s not enough to ram all the religious elements down your throat for the first 20-odd minutes of the film, the producer also needs to remind you that this movie is supposedly ‘based on a true story’ - because of course it is, right? A cheating husband who has been caught in 4K is always going to blame being cursed rather than owning up to his own mistakes.

This is barely a horror movie, this is a “how to blame someone else other than yourself when your marriage falls apart” film. What annoyed me even more was when Maya’s mother told her that ‘love was the 12th most important thing for marriage’.

Guess what was first and second? That’s right, devotion to God and faith were in spots 1 and 2. No wonder the husband had a piece of ass on the side - he had the full blessing of everyone to relegate the love for his wife as the 12th most important thing.

But I will admit, there is one good horror scene in the film. It’s when the husband uses a cheese grater to slice off his skin while he is hallucinating and hearing voice. In reality, those ‘voices’ he was hearing were actually the faint orgasmic tones of his lover. It wasn’t the devil, and it never will be.

And with that, I found nothing else of value with this film. If you want to get preached to and reminded that you’re a second class citizen, then go ahead and watch this film.

In my review of Pusaka, I mentioned that I liked the director of film because he was responsible for one of my top 3 Indonesian horror movies Kuntilanak. This is the sixth movie he has directed this year that I have seen, and only Sumala remains remotely bearable to watch. The rest of them were utter tripe.

And now I am starting to think he is not the good director I originally thought he was.

This scores 1 ghost out of 5. It can go straight to hell and never return.

Genre Horror Thriller

Director Rizal Mantovani

Starring Frederika Cull, Fahad Haydra, Mila Jamila

Original Title Racun Sangga: Santet Pemisah Rumah Tangga

Alternative Title Poison Sangga: The Homewrecker's Curse

Country of Origin Indonesia

Release Date 12 December 2024

