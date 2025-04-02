When schoolboy Michael is kidnapped by Peter Pan, his sister Wendy will stop at nothing to find where he’s been taken to.

Piecing together a series of clues and a bit of luck, she follows Peter to his hideout, where a messed-up Tinkerbell lives alongside a hideous version of Hook.

Can she rescue her brother in time before he becomes another victim of Peter’s imaginary Neverland?

Can we finally call a time-out on all these public domain and fairy tale horror movies yet? So far, we’ve had more misses than hits, and the misses are going to continue with more Popeye, Mickey Mouse and Fairy Tale movies on the horizon, such as the upcoming Tinkerbell movie which does not need to exist at all.

I admit that I was on the “let’s see where these movies go” train, and I will also admit that I enjoyed Winnie The Pooh Blood and Honey 2 and Popeye’s Revenge. I’ll also admit I am looking forward to Screamboat and the Bambi film.

Sadistic is the word I would use to describe this film. It’s as if they’ve tried to out-Terrifier the Terrifier movies and thought that replacing Art the Clown with a drug-addicted, homosexual pedophile with a penchant for domestic violence and other forms of sexual abuse would be super edgy.

The writer has taken Peter Pan and has portrayed him as the complete opposite of who the character is. That’s supposed to be edgy, I guess.

Who is this film for then? Terrifier fans wouldn’t touch this film. The audience for these fairy tales movies is dwindling by the movie - I anticipate by the time we get to Poohniverse, there won’t be any interest left in these films at all.

Which is disappointing because there is so much material here that could be exploited, but instead all we get a lame slasher movies full of characters wearing masks and tokenistically representing their namesakes.

I’m struggling to think of any value with this film, which is a real shame as its obvious there is a budget behind this and there are some decent actors here. For example, Martin Portlock as Peter Pan. He is great, his character isn’t. His performance highlights Peter’s vile behaviour and he is certainly not a character you’ll empathise, sympathise or any other kind of “ise” with.

It feels like everything in this film is done for shock value. But there is no more shock left. Nothing. The tank is empty.

There is a film underneath all of this dressing that could be worth salvaging if it wasn’t using Peter Pan characters and it wasn’t so sadistic. Mixing Terrifier with IT could work, but this isn’t the end product you’re looking for.

I refuse to rate this film.

Genre Horror

Director Scott Chambers

Starring Martin Portlock, Megan Placito, Peter DeSouza-Feighoney

Original Title Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare

Alternative Title N/A

Country of Origin UK

Release Date 27 February 2025

This movie is part of the Jagged Edge series of fairy tale movies including Winnie The Pooh Blood and Honey and the Poohniverse.

