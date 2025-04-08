A little girl goes missing during a game of hide and seek with her friends after her brother fails to properly supervise her. She ends up in an abandoned house where woman called Wendah convinces her to stay.

But this woman is actually a re-incarnate of the horrible Wewe Gombel, a folklore legend responsible for the abduction of unaccompanied children. Now the little girl’s brother and his friends must stop the curse of Wewe and rescue the little girl before its far too late.

As if one terrible movie about Wewe Gombel wasn’t enough - last year we had the film Marni: The Story of Wewe Gombel - we now have two of them. I don’t know what it is with this folklore tale, but it’s just not translating well to the big screen.

Supposedly based on a true story, in this case its truly based on a story that can be found on YouTube, this movie has all the excitement of watching paint dry on cold, rainy day.

Maybe it’s the whole “seen it all before” element with this movie that makes it boring, or maybe it’s it unengaging and annoying characters and ridiculous storyline. I’m sick of a bunch of teens being the only ones who can solve these horror mysteries in the movie world. They can barely tie their own shoelaces, so I can hardly believe they can rescue a little girl from a deadly demon.

Its the mother character I feel the most sympathy for. She lost her husband, she has to raise two pain-in-the-ass children while managing the household, and then her stupid older son just lets his sister disappear. I would kick him out of the house.

Let me try and find something good about this film. I can’t even praise the visual effects, which are utterly horrible. When the fat, grotesque Wewe Gombel eats a child at the end of the film, it’s looks like a cheap horror video game.

Not even the happy ending made me happy, as the brother and his friends were more than happy to sacrifice another child for the sake of saving the annoying little girl.

I want my 90 minutes back. And so will you.

This scores 1 ghost out of 5 for several reasons - because it’s the second movie about Wewe Gombel and it’s actually done a worse job of the folklore tale than the previous movie. How about we find another character to make a movie about?

Genre Horror

Director Rizal Mantovani

Starring Randy Martin, Saskia Chadwick, Alesha Fadillah

Original Title Petuk Umpet

Alternative Title Hide and Seek

Country of Origin Indonesia

Release Date 11 November 2024

