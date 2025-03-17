Maya’s father returns home from being hospitalised and immediately kills himself. Her mother is bedridden with a mysterious illness that causes flesh wounds.

When her uncle tells her to get rid of the mirror in the bedroom, the truth about a curse on her family is revealed, where a pact with a demon has been made in return for fortune.

Now Maya needs to stop the curse before it threatens her bloodline.

Without wasting any time in this review, I’m just going to start by saying this is not a good film. It’s over 100 minutes of almost nothing of note happening, a story line that’s never fleshed out, special effects at the beginner level and an ending that makes you realise you wasted your time.

There will be a point in Indonesian horror cinema when someone wakes up and realises that short online horror threads sometimes just don’t translate that well to movie form. While there is no doubt about the talents of Jeropoint, the writer of the original story, the fact is - like all movies adapted from stories - that cinema requires more to be squeezed in with less opportunities to flesh out the main concepts.

For example, in this film: what the heck is the Perewangan and why is it something that the family has called upon? Unless the subtitler of the version I watched decided this part of the dialogue was not important enough for the audience, I am sure this element was completely missing. Instead, we get some story about Maya’s grandfather trying to stop the curse but her mother restarting it.

Follow me on "X"

For fame? For money? That’s the assumption alluded to by Maya’s aunt when she exclaims that the “ayam goreng” (ie fried chicken - movies are a great way to learn a new language) store her mother runs was too successful too quickly.

The movie tries to add tension at several moments, but it just fails due to there being no real understanding of the danger the characters are facing. Why does the demon target seemingly random characters for revenge? One of the uncles walks in front of a moving train (why?) while another uncle hacks off his own legs - which admittedly was quite a cool scene. But why were these two characters targeted this way? What happened to the other uncle, and why was Maya’s aunt immune?

Follow me on "Bluesky"

Too many questions to even try and enjoy this film. And I am still wondering what the significance of the crows mean? Again, this is an example of where the original story most likely fleshes all this out but leaves the movie viewer wondering what all of this actually means.

I don’t even think there could be anything in this movie worth salvaging. Even that burning body effect at the end of the movie will have you shaking your head wondering how the director of KKN In The Dancer’s Village, Indonesia’s number 1 horror movie of all time, could be the person behind this cash grab.

I’ll give this 2 ghosts out of 5. And that’s being generous. Pretend it’s actually 1.5. I should be thankful it’s not a religious movie, but I’m not!

Genre Horror Thriller

Director Awi Suryadi

Starring Davina Karamoy, Ully Triani, Shanty, Restu Triandy

Original Title Perewangan

Alternative Title N/A

Country of Origin Indonesia

Release Date 24 October 2024

Leave a comment