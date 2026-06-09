A young psychiatrist, with demons and secrets of his own, is tasked with helping a taxi driver suffering from insomnia after an accident. The taxi driver experiences nightmares so realistic he is unable to differentiate between reality and fantasy.

As he delves deeper into his life and his dreams, the psychiatrist uncovers the hidden, deadly secret the taxi driver is trying to hide. But facing reality might be more nightmarish than the dreams themselves.

This is one heck of a film. I’m outlaying my opinion of this one early on this review so you can understand that I loved this film - every part and every minute of it. From the performances to the characters, the direction and the gruesome visual effects: everything in this movie worked for me.

And when something just clicks like this, then it’s easy for me to talk about why I loved this film so much.

The movie starts off with a haunting scene - a teenage girl trapped in her own version of hell. Fire and blood, then we see a large screaming baby. Immediately we know what’s going on. The teenage girl is trying to end her life due to an unwanted pregnancy, and the opening scene of the movie has visualised her experience to the audience. Immediately, you know this movie won’t pull any punches.

And then we meet our main character Dr Man - an idealogue who uses alternative methods to help his clients. This, of course, leads to conflict with his superiors and where we meet two more incredibly strong and supportive characters: his boss (the hospital director) who defends his methods and his nursing assistance Donna, who is one part mother figure, one part lover figure and one part loyal colleague. She’s always there for Dr Man at the moments he needs her.

But the character you’re really here for is Choi the taxi driver, brilliantly played by veteran Nick Cheung who has also directed this masterpiece. Choi is a very complex character with one hell of a backstory, including his wife Fiona who is also suffering the same kind of hell Choi is.

Deep down, this movie has two very distinct and very clear messages. Greed and the thirst for money can only lead to misery, and the rise of untreated and undiagnosed Mental Illness in Hong Kong is at critical level that need attention. Thankfully the messages aren’t as heavy handed as most modern Hong Kong movies, due to this not being a co-production with China. No need for any mainland censorship.

And with no censorship from the mainland means we get some real horror in this film. There’s no ghosts or spirits in this film - instead its pure psychological. The dream sequences are just incredible. The colours, the visual effects - even though they are the CGI, they still look great - the content of the dreams and the unsettling audio. It’s all combined to make some of the most outstanding horror scenes you’ve seen in an Asian horror movie in a long time. And this movie isn’t really billed as a pure horror flick, it’s more of a horror thriller!

The story slowly reveals itself as the movie progress during it’s comfortable running time of 95ish minutes. That’s another strength of the film: the way the audience isn’t given such a massive dump of information all at once and then forced to figure it all out. And what I really loved was how there were two stories we were experiencing at the same time - the doctor and the taxi driver. Both stories interesting, and both were well worth the pay off at the end.

Which perhaps might be the only let down of the film for some people. The movie doesn’t hold your hand, and it doesn’t tell you everything you want to know. It does a great job of leading the audience to all the pieces and giving you a moment to put it all together. Make sure you use that time wisely.

GENRE Horror Thriller

DIRECTOR Nick Cheung Ka-Fai

STARRING Terrance Lau Chun-Him, Nick Cheung Ka-Fai, Fala Chen, Rebecca Zhu Chenli

ORIGINAL TITLE 贖夢

ALTERNATIVE TITLE Peg O’ My Heart

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN Hong Kong

RELEASE DATE 27 March 2025

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