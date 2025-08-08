Seven friends leave their village to take up seasonal jobs at a sugar processing factory, which has a unique set of rules about wandering around late at night.

An incident occurs that unleashes the wrath of the demons who reside at the factory, forcing the friends to face an unspeakable truth.

If I told you this was “based on a true event”, would you believe me or just roll your eyes for the umpteenth time? But surely this time it’s true - there has to be a real sugar factory somewhere out there where a sacrificing ritual takes place? Or perhaps by ‘true event’ the producer of the film means that there was once a puppet show at a sugar factory?

Either way, what we have here is yet another Indonesian movie making this bold claim, which is based on an event written by Simpleman with the screenplay by the same person who wrote KKN In The Dancer’s Village.

And guess what? That’s exactly what this movie feels like. Now I have long lamented the fact that movies in Asia are used to push “the right messages” - and in a superstitious place like Indonesia, the audience appears to be somewhat easier to influence.

That message, again, is ‘don’t have sex before marriage’ - just like the message was in KKN. Sex and adultery are the root of all evil - or so says the movie. I’d agree about adultery, but not about sex before marriage.

So, because we have this heavy-handed message about sex, it only seems appropriate that the movie has a sex scene, right? This - I assume - was the cause of much hype in Indonesia. If I understood right, I believed the original poster (clipping of it is used for the hero image of this article) caused the most disturbance. Well, if you’re here for the sex scene, it happens 100 minutes into the film, lasts about 10 seconds and the actors keep their clothes on, with the exception of what appears to be a body double removing her bra with her back to the camera.

There you go. There’s your “steamy 21+ uncut” version. Not quite what Joko Anwar did in Perempuan Tanah Jahanam (Impetigore), is it?

Okay, enough about the ‘sex’, what’s the actual movie like? Like I said, it’s just KKN but set in a sugar mill and without the coolness of Badarawuhi as a temptress. That could be the main issue with this film, what is the audience supposed to be frightened of?

Is it those strange white faced, hairless ghouls that flash onto the screen for mere seconds, or is it the 3-meter-tall goat-headed demon that gets less screen time than the brief sex scene? Was I supposed to be creeped out when the hajib-wearing character gets possessed and then proceeded to… act silly?

Thus, because none of that is really that creepy or scary, the movie resorts to the time-tested trope of loud noise jump scares. Quiet, quiet, quiet… BOOM! More like yawn. C’mon guys, we’re not kids here. Or perhaps that was the audience for this film?

I’ll tell you one thing though, the movie is utterly saved by Franky and Dwi - the two buffoon friends who add a much-needed spark to this film with their humour, with the two security guards also adding some charm as well. Their scene where they play cards and discuss the mysteries of the plant is both welcomed and strangely out of place. But fluffy exposition is the least of this film’s woes.

Watch it to understand what all the hype was about, but don’t blame me if you end up wasting over 2 hours of your time for a movie that starts off really well and ends up going the wrong way.

GENRE Horror Thriller

DIRECTOR Awi Suryadi

STARRING Ersya Aurelia, Arbani Yasiz, Erika Carlina

ORIGINAL TITLE Pabrik Gula

ALTERNATIVE TITLE Sugar Mill

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN Indonesia

RELEASE DATE 31 March 2025

