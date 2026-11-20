Airi and her sister have a peculiar job, they’re psychics who help lost soul cross over to the afterlife. They’re called to an old hotel which is now the residence of an older woman who claims to have seen the ghost of a man in one of the rooms.

After she encounters the ghost, she investigates its origins in an attempt to help it cross over, but she starts to uncover something truly horrible about its past… and its future!

Just like American horror cinema has seen a strong resurgence in the last few years with excellent releases like Obsession, Final Destination Bloodlines and Buddy (yeah I loved it, fight me!), J-horror has also seen something similar.

Over the last few years, titles such as Sana 2, The Convenience Store, Exit 8, Dollhouse and Missing Child Videotape have invigorated the J-horror scene in a way that hasn’t been seen in over a decade.

There used to be a video here, but now it’s gone!

Academics - you know the type, the ones who spend their entire lives at University and never got real jobs - will have you believe J-horror was a phase between 1998-2004 and only includes ghost and supernatural films. You know the types of films: the ones with long haired, white dressed girls or ghosts who’ve mastered the art of throat gurgling.

Everyone else recognises that the J in “J-horror” means ‘Japanese’, and thus every horror movie released from Japan is a J-horror movie, such as this awesome film.

Yes, it will come as no surprise that is yet another Asian horror movie that I very much enjoyed. I didn’t check my phone once while watching this movie, that’s how much I enjoyed it.

Central to the enjoyment of this film is the overarching story. The main character clearly has the ability to talk to the dead - we find this out within the first few minutes of the movie, so we know she isn’t a fraud. That means that when she tells the owner of the hotel about how she plans to defeat the spirit haunting the abode, we actually believe her.

The movie turns into a mystery towards the middle as Airi starts to put the pieces together, but it never loses its horror overtones. In fact, you could say it starts to ramp up as the real horror of the movie is revealed.

And while the ghost she is hunting, and its backstory, is quite cool; I think the real showstopper of the movie is the location. This massive, expansive hotel/resort is an excellent setting. Think of The Shining crossed with the Indonesian film The Haunted Hotel , one of the rare Luna Maya movies that is actually quite good! In both of those movies, its the hotel that sets the mood. The creepy rooms, long hallways and quiet restaurants.

We get the same here and more! A chapel located on the hotel grounds sets the scene for the finale of the film.

What I find amazing about the hotel in this movie is that someone has bought it just to live in! Imagine that!

But my main issue with the film is the main character. While I love that she has real psychic abilities - and her scenes when she enters the otherworld are some of the best of the movie - it’s her typical Japanese shyness and stoic-ness that grinded my gears. When she refuses to do the right thing and it results in the unnecessary death of several characters had me quite annoyed at her.

That, and the fact that she just keeps eating all the way through the movie, including leaving her trash all over the house!

A rather minor gripe though.

I loved the colour grading during the otherworld scenes, including the way it flips the script at the end too! The creature design is also extremely effective, even if it’s not memorable.

I love watching pure horror movies like this that don’t rely on CGI-type effects to creep out the audience. This is a movie you should watch if you’re a fan of J-horror or supernatural themes.

GENRE Horror Mystery

DIRECTOR Dave Boyle

STARRING Moeka Hoshi, Kurumi Inagaki, Kento Kaku

ORIGINAL TITLE N/A

ALTERNATIVE TITLE Never After Dark

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN Japan

RELEASE DATE 7 June 2026

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